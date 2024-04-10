Pavement Members Join Utah Boy Fit Check Trend As “Harness Your Hopes” Goes Viral On TikTok Again

Now, “Harness Your Hopes” has gone viral a second time due to a separate internet-borne phenomenon: a TikTok trend known as Utah Fit Check. On March 22, TikTokker @michaelmal568 posted a video captioned “utah boy fit check? (just wanted to show off the gazelles)” soundtracked by “Harness Your Hopes.” In the video, he pulls on the sides of his pants, then jumps in the air to do a 720-degree spin:

The clip went viral, and other TikTok users began emulating it with their own pants-pulling, jump-spinning videos, all of them set to “Harness Your Hopes.” Now three members of Pavement — Stephen Malkmus, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg, Mark Ibold, and Steve West — have posted their own Utah Fit Check videos, and their record label, Matador, put together a little compilation. Please enjoy all of that wholesome online goodness below.

It feels like other Pavement songs are ripe for this kind of viral trend. “We Dance”? “Conduit For Sale”? “Shady Lane”? The internet is so random.