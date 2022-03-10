Watch Pavement’s New “Harness Your Hopes” Video Starring Yellowjackets‘ Sophie Thatcher
“Harness Your Hopes,” an obscure Pavement B-side tacked onto the CD-only Spit On A Stranger EP in 1999, has found a surprising new life in recent years. Thanks to the mysterious forces of the Spotify algorithm, the song somehow became Pavement’s biggest streaming hit and went viral on TikTok. So it makes sense that Matador has now decided to reissue Spit On A Stranger and release a new music video for “Harness Your Hopes.”
The new “Harness Your Hopes” video is helmed by Her Smell director Alex Ross Perry and stars the actress Sophie Thatcher, whom you might recognize as the younger version of Juliette Lewis’ character Nat on Showtime’s very good (and very ’90s) series Yellowjackets. Thatcher plays an obsessive, conspiracy-boarding Pavement fan who gets drawn into their classic music videos, and you can watch her performance in the video below.
The Spit On A Stranger EP reissue is out 4/8 via Matador, alongside the expanded Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal reissue.