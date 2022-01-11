Hear Pavement’s Previously Unreleased “Be The Hook” From Terror Twilight Deluxe Reissue
Pavement are embarking on a North American reunion tour this fall, but before that the band will finally release the much-anticipated deluxe reissue of their final album, 1999’s Terror Twilight. After teasing it last year, Matador Records revealed today that Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal will come out on April 8 in both 2xLP and 2xCD editions.
The 45-track collection will include a remastered version of the album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, live recordings, and some rough tracks from a session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studios. The physical editions will also come with a book containing photos and commentary from the band. The LP version will restore the tracklist sequence suggested by the album’s producer Nigel Godrich, while the CD will retain the band’s final track order.
Today, we’re getting the previously unreleased full band track “Be The Hook.” Check it out and the full deluxe reissue tracklist below.
TRACKLIST (for LP edition):
01 “Platform Blues”
02 “The Hexx”
03 “You Are a Light”
04 “Cream of Gold”
05 “Ann Don’t Cry”
06 “Billie”
07 “Folk Jam”
08 “Major Leagues”
09 “Carrot Rope”
10 “Shagbag” #
11 “Speak, See, Remember”
12 “Spit On a Stranger”
13 “The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade”
14 “Rooftop Gambler”
15 “Your Time to Change”
16 “Stub Your Toe”
17 “Major Leagues” (Demo Version)
18 “Decouvert de Soleil”
19 “Carrot Rope” (SM Demo) #
20 “Folk Jam Moog” (SM Demo) #
21 “Billy” (SM Demo) #
22 “Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember]” (SM Demo) #
23 “You Are a Light” (SM Demo) #
24 “Cream of Gold Intro” (Jessamine) #
25 “Cream of Gold” (SM Demo) #
26 “Spit On a Stranger” (SM Demo) #
27 “Folk Jam Guitar” (SM Demo) #
28 “You Are a Light” (Echo Canyon) #
29 “Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues]” (Echo Canyon) #
30 “Folk Jam” (Echo Canyon) #
31 “Ann Don’t Cry” (Echo Canyon) #
32 “Jesus in Harlem [Cream of Gold]” (Echo Canyon) #
33 “The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade” (Echo Canyon) #
34 “Spit On a Stranger” (Echo Canyon) #
35 “Be the Hook” #
36 “You Are a Light” (Jackpot!) #
37 “Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember]” (RPM) #
38 “Rooftop Gambler” (Jessamine) #
39 “For Sale! The Preston School of Industry” (Jessamine) #
40 “Frontwards” (Live) #
41 “Platform Blues” (Live) #
42 “The Hexx” (Live) #
43 “You Are a Light” (Live) #
44 “Folk Jam” (Live) #
45 “Sinister Purpose” (Live) #
# denotes previously unreleased
Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal is out 4/8 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.