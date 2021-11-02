Pavement Announce 2022 North American Tour

For about five weeks next September and October, Pavement will headline United States venues from coast to coast, with one quick trip over the border to play Toronto too. The tour starts on the West Coast just after Labor Day and wraps up in Austin in mid-October, with stops in the Midwest, East Coast, and South along the way. In addition to confirming the dates, they’re continuing to tease a deluxe reissue of their final studio album, 1999’s Terror Twilight; the press release announcing the tour hints at a forthcoming “extravagant package of some sort or another — perhaps one of the band’s canonical and not-yet-reissued LPs.”

TOUR DATES:

06/02/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/10/22 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

09/07/22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

09/09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/12/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/13/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/14/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/16/22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

09/17/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

09/19/22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

09/20/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

09/21/22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

09/22/22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

09/24/22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09/26/22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/28/22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

09/30/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/01/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/02/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/06/22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/08/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/11/22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10/17/22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10/18/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10/19/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10/20/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/22/22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

10/23/22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/24/22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/25/22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/27/22 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10/29/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/30/22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10/31/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11/02/22 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11/04/22 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11/05/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/07/22 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11/08/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11/10/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

11/11/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT