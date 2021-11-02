Pavement Announce 2022 North American Tour
Pavement will tour North America in 2022. It’s been a long time coming. The indie rock legends were originally set to headline Primavera Sound’s festivals in Barcelona and Porto in June 2020 as the precursor to a presumed reunion tour in 2021 — Pavement’s first shows together since their previous reunion tour ended in November 2010. The pandemic ensured that Pavement’s Primavera commitments have been pushed back to 2022, and they’ve since announced European dates for fall of next year. Today, at long last, they’ve confirmed that they’ll play their home continent in 2022 as well.
For about five weeks next September and October, Pavement will headline United States venues from coast to coast, with one quick trip over the border to play Toronto too. The tour starts on the West Coast just after Labor Day and wraps up in Austin in mid-October, with stops in the Midwest, East Coast, and South along the way. In addition to confirming the dates, they’re continuing to tease a deluxe reissue of their final studio album, 1999’s Terror Twilight; the press release announcing the tour hints at a forthcoming “extravagant package of some sort or another — perhaps one of the band’s canonical and not-yet-reissued LPs.”
TOUR DATES:
06/02/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/10/22 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound
09/07/22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
09/09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/12/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/13/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/14/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/16/22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
09/17/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
09/19/22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
09/20/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
09/21/22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
09/22/22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
09/24/22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
09/26/22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/28/22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
09/30/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/01/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/02/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/06/22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10/08/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/11/22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10/17/22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
10/18/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
10/19/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
10/20/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/22/22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT
10/23/22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/24/22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/25/22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/27/22 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
10/29/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/30/22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10/31/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
11/02/22 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
11/04/22 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2
11/05/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11/07/22 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11/08/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater
11/10/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
11/11/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT