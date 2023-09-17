1. Pavement should not open for the National. This was my steadfast conviction going into Saturday night. The first time the National held their Homecoming festival on the Cincinnati riverfront five years ago, I fully embraced my identity as a National Dad. I loved it. I love them. But still. Pavement are deities. The thought of them opening for anybody feels weird and wrong, and the thought of them opening for a band as earnest as the National felt even more bizarre.

2. This feeling was compounded by the belated realization that Saturday night’s gig was possibly the last Pavement show ever. Their first reunion tour took place in 2010, about a decade after their breakup. The second one — the one that wrapped up Saturday night in Cincy — was supposed to launch in 2020 before the pandemic pushed back the start to 2022. Maybe they’ll do another one circa 2033, but maybe not. Maybe some of them will be dead by then. Maybe they’ll all be in good health but Stephen Malkmus will say “nah.” The band certainly implied Saturday that they do not foresee more gigs on the horizon. “Welcome to the last Pavement show for a long time!” Scott Kannberg announced after the first song, while Malkmus described the night’s setlist as “the last one ever.”

3. After watching both bands do their thing Saturday night, the thought of the National opening for Pavement feels just as perverse. What, Malkmus and the boys are going to saunter onstage and wobble-glide through “Gold Soundz” after two hours of somber confessional epics like “Terrible Love” and “Space Invader”? Both of these bands mean so much to so many of the same people, me included. Both are ostensibly part of the same genre. Both are loopy in their own way. But their respective flavors are virtually incompatible. This was indie rock Barbenheimer.

4. I was supposed to be at Homecoming all weekend, but life got in the way. More accurately, death got in the way. A funeral prevented me from arriving at the fest until Saturday evening, about 20 minutes before Pavement’s set, which meant Pavement and the National were the only two acts I saw. No Patti Smith. No Walkmen reunion (goddammit). No Bartees Strange, no Snail Mail, no Weyes Blood, no Arooj Aftab, no Julia Jacklin. Etcetera, etcetera. It’s a bummer, but at least I can look at the beautiful pictures Emilio Herce shot for Stereogum all weekend (see below).

5. The first Homecoming in 2018 was held at Smale Park directly alongside the Ohio River. The 2023 version of the fest was at the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, a newish outdoor venue a few steps uphill from the former festival site, nestled directly beside the Bengals’ football stadium. At ICON, the city skyline loomed larger, and the show felt smaller. Maybe it’s because I showed up so late, but with only one stage and a relatively intimate setup, the vibe was more like a concert than a festival — though only at a festival will you usually have as much tonal dissonance between two acts as there was between Pavement’s above-it-all coastal cool and the National’s austere Midwestern soul-baring.