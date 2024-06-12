FORM Arcosanti Announces 2024 Lineup Feat. Jamie xx, Kim Gordon, PinkPantheress, & More
Hey, it’s another festival lineup! The band Hundred Waters put together the first FORM Arcosanti festival in the Arizona desert in 2014; it was basically an extremely elaborate record-release show. After that, FORM Arcosanti became an annual event, but it hasn’t happened since 2019. This year, FORM Arcosanti will come back to Arcosanti, Arizona 10/4-6, and it’s got a lineup full of forward-thinking acts.
This year’s FORM Arcosanti headliners include Jamie xx, Skrillex, Four Tet, and Four Tet — a real trifecta of dance-music architect types. The lineup also includes Kim Gordon, PinkPantheress, Jessica Pratt, Noname, James Blake, Floating Points, Oneohtrix Point Never, Thundercat, Angel Olsen, Erika De Casier, Shabaka, Mustafa, Kevin Morby, Julie Byrne, Empress Of, Nia Archives, Julianna Barwick, Nick Hakim, Lonnie Holley, Sir Chloe, and 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady, among many others.
This time around, FORM Arcosanti is working with the consulting company Hope Solutions to reduce its carbon emission. There’s no Hundred Waters on the bill, but singer Nicole Miglis, who recently released her first solo single, will perform. Since the poster isn’t especially legible — a real problem for festivals across the board lately — you can check out the full alphabetical lineup below.
Aja Monet
Amaro Freitas
Angel Olsen
Barry Can’t Swim
Bonobo
Dylan Brady
Empress Of
Erika De Casier
FCUKERS
Fifi
Floating Points
Four Tet
James Blake
Jamie xx
Jessica Pratt
Julianna Barwick
Julie Byrne
Kevin Morby
Kim Gordon
La Lom
Lonnie Holley
Los Esplifs
Mustafa
Nia Archives
Nick Hakim
Nicole Miglis
Noname
Oneohtrix Point Never
PinkPantheress
Shabaka
Sir Chloe
Skrillex
Team Ezy
Thundercat
Trayer
