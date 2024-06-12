FORM Arcosanti Announces 2024 Lineup Feat. Jamie xx, Kim Gordon, PinkPantheress, & More

Hey, it’s another festival lineup! The band Hundred Waters put together the first FORM Arcosanti festival in the Arizona desert in 2014; it was basically an extremely elaborate record-release show. After that, FORM Arcosanti became an annual event, but it hasn’t happened since 2019. This year, FORM Arcosanti will come back to Arcosanti, Arizona 10/4-6, and it’s got a lineup full of forward-thinking acts.

This year’s FORM Arcosanti headliners include Jamie xx, Skrillex, Four Tet, and Four Tet — a real trifecta of dance-music architect types. The lineup also includes Kim Gordon, PinkPantheress, Jessica Pratt, Noname, James Blake, Floating Points, Oneohtrix Point Never, Thundercat, Angel Olsen, Erika De Casier, Shabaka, Mustafa, Kevin Morby, Julie Byrne, Empress Of, Nia Archives, Julianna Barwick, Nick Hakim, Lonnie Holley, Sir Chloe, and 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady, among many others.

This time around, FORM Arcosanti is working with the consulting company Hope Solutions to reduce its carbon emission. There’s no Hundred Waters on the bill, but singer Nicole Miglis, who recently released her first solo single, will perform. Since the poster isn’t especially legible — a real problem for festivals across the board lately — you can check out the full alphabetical lineup below.

Aja Monet

Amaro Freitas

Angel Olsen

Barry Can’t Swim

Bonobo

Dylan Brady

Empress Of

Erika De Casier

FCUKERS

Fifi

Floating Points

Four Tet

James Blake

Jamie xx

Jessica Pratt

Julianna Barwick

Julie Byrne

Kevin Morby

Kim Gordon

La Lom

Lonnie Holley

Los Esplifs

Mustafa

Nia Archives

Nick Hakim

Nicole Miglis

Noname

Oneohtrix Point Never

PinkPantheress

Shabaka

Sir Chloe

Skrillex

Team Ezy

Thundercat

Trayer

