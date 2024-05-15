Nicole Miglis is best known as the leader of Gainesville experimental band Hundred Waters, who haven’t released music since the 2018 track “Mushroom Cloud” that followed their 2017 album Communicating. Today, Miglis is stepping out on her own with her debut solo song “All I See Is You.”

“All I See Is You” is out on Sargent House and comes with a music video directed by Scott Loudon. It’s a romantic, mystical piano ballad, enhanced by surreal violin. Visuals of nature in the video enrich the already marvelous song; watch it below.