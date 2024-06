The grimy, streetwise NYC rapper Wiki teamed with producer Tony Seltzer on an album called 14k Figaro last fall. They’ve got a new track together out today. “No L’s” is, as you might expect, about how Wiki is not taking any L’s this year. I can’t speak to the whole of his 2024, but this track strikes me as a W. Listen below.

No L's by Wiki & Tony Seltzer