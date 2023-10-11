Wiki just came out with a new album. Last month, the New York underground rap veteran got together with his friends MIKE and the Alchemist to release the collaborative LP Faith Is A Rock. Next month, he’ll do it again. Last week, Wiki and the esteemed Brooklyn producer Tony Seltzer, a longtime collaborator, released the very good single “Numb.” Now, they’ve unveiled their plans to release an album together, and they’ve shared another track.

Wiki and Tony Seltzer’s new album 14K Figaro is on the way, and it features appearances from Zelooperz, WiFiGawd, and World’s Fair member Remy Banks. Seltzer is a classic New York-style producer with a lot of energy, and he tends to get the best out of Wiki. In a press release, Wiki says, “On this tape, it’s not like I’m all good. It’s more a document of me going through it.” The new single “That Ain’t Pat” is a sharp and focused piece of work. Listen to the track and check out the 14K Figaro tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Triple Figaro”

02 “Turkish Gold”

03 “RL” (Feat. WiFiGawd)

04 “Purity”

05 “Scenic Route” (Feat. Remy Banks)

06 “Numb”

07 “Fried Ice Cream” (Feat. Zelooperz)

08 “Lilypad”

09 “That Ain’t Pat”

10 “Bubba”

11 “Golden Child”

12 “The Enterprise”

13 “Weed Song”

14 “New Religion”

14K Figaro is out 11/10 on Wikset Enterprises.