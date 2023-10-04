Wiki & Tony Seltzer – “Numb”

New Music October 4, 2023 2:48 PM By Tom Breihan

Wiki doesn’t like to stand still for long. Just a couple of weeks ago, the New York underground rap veteran teamed up with MIKE and the Alchemist to release the collaborative album Faith Is A Rock. Now, Wiki has gotten together with a longtime collaborator, the Brooklyn producer Tony Seltzer, to release a new single.

On the new track “Numb,” Wiki goes in over Tony Seltzer’s simple, winding beat. I actually like Wiki best on beats like this — hard, simple, direct tracks that force him to deliver hard, simple, direct raps. I like Wiki when he goes into his contemplative zone, but I like him more when he’s doing that inimitable New York shit-talk. Check it out below.

