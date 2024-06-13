Jimmy Kimmel might not match Tinashe’s freak, but he still put her on TV last night. A couple of month ago, the culty R&B star released a very horny, very good single called “Nasty.” That song had an immediate appeal but it really took off when someone posted a video of two people, one of whom is a nerdy white guy, dancing nastily to “Nasty.” (They weren’t dancing to “Nasty” in the original video, but memes don’t care about history.)

Since that dance video went viral, “Nasty” has become a crossover hit. This week, it reached the Hot 100, giving Tinashe her first single on that chart since 2016. Tinashe’s past Hot 100 hits were all collaborations, and they all happened when she was on a major label. She’s independent now, working without featured guests, and “Nasty” is still doing what it’s doing. Last night, Tinashe performed the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and she made a moment of it.

Tinashe’s dancing has always been a major selling point, and she did a fully choreographed performance with a phalanx of backup dancers on Kimmel. She mostly restaged the “Nasty” music video, using its mud-spattered muscle car as a stage prop. But she also did that white boy’s finger-in-the-mouth move, and the audience whooped in recognition. Watch it below.