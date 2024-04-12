Last year, Tinashe released her sixth album BB/ANG3L, whose single “Needs” was one of our Best Songs Of The Week. The Lexington R&B singer returned last month to feature on Machinedrum’s “Zoom,” and now she’s sharing a new song called “Nasty.”

In February, she previewed the steamy, fun song on Instagram Live with a dance. It’s a part of BB/ANG3L PT.2 — QUANTUM BABY, which she shared a trailer for earlier this week. Below, check out the video for “Nasty,” directed by Jonah Haber.