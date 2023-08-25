The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

04

Spiritual Cramp - "Talkin' On The Internet"

We’re always talkin’ on the internet. It’s what we do. It’s why we’re here. You, the person looking at these words, are currently readin’ on the internet, and there’s a very good chance that you’re talkin’, too. But that’s probably not the healthiest way to live your life, and the Bay Area punks in Spiritual Cramp are here to tell you about it: “You’re always running your mouth about somebody else! You never leave your house! We don’t see you around!”



Spiritual Cramp are great at a bunch of different things: jumped-up old-school hardcore, ghostly dub experiments, goofy Dead Milkmen pastiche. But Spiritual Cramp shine brightest when they’re banging out giddy, slashing garage-punk, and that’s what they do on “Talkin’ On The Internet.” Their sound is so vivid and catchy and lively and sweaty — so physical — that it provides its own argument to get off the internet and go do something physical yourself. Maybe go to a Spiritual Cramp show. Maybe even leave your phone in your pocket while you’re there. —Tom