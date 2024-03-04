Machinedrum, the long-running project of producer Travis Stewart, has announced a new album called 3FOR82. The album’s title is a play on his birthday (3/4/82), which just so happens to be today — happy birthday! It’s his first full-length since 2020’s A View Of U, and he put it together on a trip to Joshua Tree. “I’ve been to Joshua Tree many times and I’ve always felt a great sense of clarity every time I visit,” he said. “And I knew that I should, at some point in my life, go out there to work on something creatively.” Today, he’s sharing the album’s lead single “ZOOM,” a skittering one that features vocals from Tinashe. check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “ORACLE” (Feat. Aja Monet)

02 “RESPEK” (Feat. Topaz Jones & Ezri)

03 “WEARY” (Feat. Mick Jenkins & Jesse Boykins III)

04 “H0N3Y”

05 “HEAL” (Feat. AKTHESAVIOR & Deniro Farrar)

06 “ILIKEU” (Feat. Duckwrth)

07 “U_WANT” (Feat. KUČKA)

08 “BLSSD” (Feat. Deem Spencer)

09 “RISE” (Feat. ROZET)

10 “ZOOM” (Feat. Tinashe)

11 “KILL_U” (Feat. Tanerélle)

12 “GODOWN” (Feat. Jesse Boykins III)

3FOR82 is out 5/24 via Ninja Tune.