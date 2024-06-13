Remember the Chvrches/Hatebreed beef? That was fun. In 2019, Scottish synthpoppers Chvrches played Deftones’ Día De Los Deftones festival, and Hatebreed leader Jamey Jasta objected to Chvrches being on the bill above math-metal titans Gojira. Chvrches leader Lauren Mayberry responded, talking about how she’d been to Deftones and Gojira shows: “Just because someone plays or listens to ‘pop music’ doesn’t mean they don’t understand or appreciate other things.” Good times! Now, Mayberry has released what might be the heaviest song of her career.

Admittedly, the LA band HEALTH isn’t heavy in the same way as Hatebreed or Gojira, though they did just drop a Deftones cover. Still, HEALTH’s clanking, quasi-industrial style is more intense than the stuff that Mayberry usually does, either in Chvrches or on her own. (Mayberry’s released a few solo singles lately; “Change Shapes,” the most recent, came out in March.) Now, HEALTH have released a new version of “Ashamed,” one of the singles from their 2023 album Rat Wars. On the remix, HEALTH’s Jake Duzsik splits lead-vocal duties with Mayberry, and their similarly fragile voices contrast sharply with the track’s buzzing, stabbing synths. Hear the remix and the original HEALTH track below.

The “Ashamed” remix is out now on Loma Vista.