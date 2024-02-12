HEALTH teamed up with Deftones’ Chino Moreno three years ago for “ANTI-LIFE,” a song from the soundtrack for the comic book Dark Nights: Death Metal. Today the LA industrial noise-rockers have released a cover of arguably Moreno’s most famous song as part of the Spotify Singles series.

“Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away),” from 1997’s Around The Fur, was a crucial milestone in bringing shoegaze influences into metal. HEALTH keep the eerie, dreamy vibes of the original, while replacing the lush waves of guitar distortion with something chillier and more electronic. Listen below.