HEALTH x TYLER BATES – “ANTI LIFE” (Feat. Chino Moreno)

New Music June 15, 2021 9:07 AM By James Rettig

New Music June 15, 2021 9:07 AM By James Rettig

At the end of this week, the soundtrack for the comic book Dark Nights: Death Metal is coming out. It features tracks from the likes of Denzel Curry, Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe, Soccer Mommy, IDLES, and more. It also features a new collaborative track between HEALTH and composer Tyler Bates, who spearheaded the comic book’s soundtrack. It’s called “ANTI-LIFE” and also features Deftones’ Chino Moreno. Check it out below.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack is out 6/18 digitally and 7/16 physically.

