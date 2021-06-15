HEALTH x TYLER BATES – “ANTI LIFE” (Feat. Chino Moreno)
At the end of this week, the soundtrack for the comic book Dark Nights: Death Metal is coming out. It features tracks from the likes of Denzel Curry, Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe, Soccer Mommy, IDLES, and more. It also features a new collaborative track between HEALTH and composer Tyler Bates, who spearheaded the comic book’s soundtrack. It’s called “ANTI-LIFE” and also features Deftones’ Chino Moreno. Check it out below.
Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack is out 6/18 digitally and 7/16 physically.