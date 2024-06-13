The London jazz saxophonist and bandleader Nubya Garcia made a big splash with her 2020 debut album Source, and she released the one-off single “Fortify” a few months ago. Now, Garcia announces her new album Odyssey, set to arrive later this summer, and she’s shared its lead single.

In a press release, Nubya Garcia says that Odyssey “represents the notion of truly being on your own path, and trying to discard all the outside noise saying you should go this way or that way.” The LP features contributions from Esperanza Spalding, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Richie Seivwright, three other Black women working in similar spaces.

On single “The Seer,” Nubya Garcia plays tenor sax, and she’s joined by pianist Joe Armon-Jones, double bassist Daniel Casimir, and drummer Sam Jones. Below, check out “The Seer” and the Odyssey tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dawn” (Feat. Esperanza Spalding)

02 “Odyssey”

03 “Solstice”

04 “Set It Free” (Feat. Richie)

05 “The Seer”

06 “Odyssey (Outerlude)”

07 “We Walk In Gold” (Feat. Georgia Anne Muldrow)

08 “Water’s Path”

09 “Clarity”

10 “In Other Words, Living”

11 “Clarity (Outerlude)”

12 “Triumphance”

Odyssey is out 9/20 on Concord Jazz.