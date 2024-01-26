In 2022, we interviewed Nubya Garcia about her career in jazz. Today, the saxophonist and composer is sharing the new song “Fortify,” which has her quartet of Daniel Casimir on double bass, Deschanel Gordon on organ, piano, Rhodes, and Nord, and Sam Jones on drums.

“This tune is about searching and seeking ways to protect and strengthen yourself within the disruption and chaos of life sometimes,” Garcia said in a statement. “It’s about working out what you are trying to protect in your worlds; about creating safe spaces and practices to let go of your stresses, and to elevate the joy within those spaces and practices.”

Hear it below.