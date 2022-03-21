Saxophonist Nubya Garcia’s been patient and methodical about building her career. Some of that has been by choice, and some hasn’t, but it’s all worked out in her favor. It’s starting to feel like 2022 could be a really good year for her.

Garcia’s first release, Nubya’s 5ive, was released in May 2017. A year later, she released the When We Are EP — two new tracks, with remixes on the flipside. She immediately emerged as a voice worth paying attention to: Her compositions and solos had a classic hard bop feel, and her tone had the richness and depth of Sonny Rollins or Dexter Gordon, but she and her bandmates laid down grooves that borrowed as much from classic soul, R&B, and reggae/dub as from jazz. She was a key player in the bands Maisha and Nérija, was on five of the nine tracks on the Shabaka Hutchings-curated We Out Here compilation, and made guest appearances with Sons Of Kemet and tuba player Theon Cross. But her full-length debut as a leader, SOURCE, didn’t come out for more than two years, an eternity in jazz. It was released in August 2020, during the heart of the pandemic, and might have fallen into a crack in the earth had the music not been so strong, emphasizing the dub element and bringing in Latin flavors as well. Garcia did everything she could to draw attention to the record in lieu of touring, particularly through her Instagram account, and even put together a remix album, SOURCE ⧺ WE MOVE, which came out in October 2021.

Last fall, things started to open up again, particularly in Europe and the UK, and despite the hassles imposed by Brexit, Garcia and her band started touring. This spring, they’ve come to the US for the first time in years. She’s been opening for psychedelic world music jam band Khruangbin, including two-night stands in St. Paul, Nashville, New York, and Boston. The tour ended this weekend, but Garcia will be doing a headlining show at Le Poisson Rouge in Manhattan this Tuesday night, March 22.

I called her on March 15, the second night that she and her band would be playing the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. We talked about getting out on the road, how pandemic life impacted her music, touring a nearly two-year-old album, and more.

You’ve been doing two-night stands in most cities on this tour — has that been good? Do you get a chance to actually see the cities you’re hitting?

NUBYA GARCIA: Actually, yeah, way more than usual. Usually in Europe you fly in, you go straight to soundcheck, you do the gig, and then the same thing every day. So it’s really nice to be able to, you know, spend some time in each city. You kind of get into it a little bit.

And you’re getting to see the country a little bit, too, because you’re doing it by bus, right?

GARCIA: Yeah, exactly. We are driving all around.

I feel like a lot of Europeans have no idea how big America is, you know?

GARCIA: No. I’ve heard that so many times, and I cannot tell you how much it’s true. Every day I wake up on this bus and I’m like, What? We’re in a completely different time zone, or we keep going between Eastern and Central and it’s confusing me. It’s an incredible opportunity to get the chance to see America like this. You hear about it from other musicians or things that you read, et cetera, and it’s like Oh, the bus tour, and now it’s happening, you know?

How does playing two nights in a city impact the music? Is the second night on the same stage better than the first?

GARCIA: I try not to think about it in terms of better or worse, ’cause I think it’s just different sometimes. Each person who’s in the audience brings a different energy, and that kind of extends to the whole room. So you get to have a different experience, which is really enjoyable.

But from your perspective onstage, does it change night to night not just in terms of what you’re getting from the audience, but from what you guys are giving to each other?

GARCIA: Sometimes. I think each night wherever we are is like that. I mean, obviously the logistical side of doing two dates in a venue is that you have more time the next day to spend on sound because you don’t have to set up everything all over again, so yeah, you are a little bit deeper into the venue, and what it brings, so you can kind of hone in on some details.

How much time do you guys get, 45 minutes?

GARCIA: Yeah, we’re doing 45 minutes.

That’s not that much shorter than you would get at a jazz club, where it’s an hour, maybe an hour ten.

GARCIA: Yeah, I mean, it kind of varies. We do — if it’s, like, a headline show, it can be anywhere up to an hour and a half, if it’s a festival it can be an hour … We’ve been experiencing short sets and long sets and [seeing] how that changes the music and where we can expand things and where we can contract and just do a little taster of a tune, et cetera, which has been a really amazing opportunity, ’cause I’ve never done a succession of a string of 45-minute sets. It’s always been varying. On my own tours, usually it’s been quite long, so it’s been really amazing to kind of work this set into 45 minutes and approach it in the way that I have, which is that I really want to present as much music as I can, kind of present the album, [and even] do one or two from the remix album live, so that means everything has to be a little bit shorter, which is different.

This is a really inspired bill; your music fits really well with Khruangbin’s. Do you feel like you’re making new fans? Are you meeting people at the merch table who’ve discovered you?

GARCIA: 100 percent. Unfortunately due to COVID I can’t go to the merch table, which kinda sucks, but I’m getting messages from people who are new fans and they’ve been so supportive, and from venue staff to people who come to see Khruangbin to everyone who’s been like, “Wow, I never knew who you were before” … It’s been really great to connect with people who knew [us] before and people who never knew anything about me and they’re like, “Well, what is this?” Yeah, it’s been really cool.

This kind of cross-genre billing, you must get a fair amount of it just from playing festivals and things, but in the regular nightclub world it’s not nearly as common as it should be, I think.

GARCIA: Yeah, absolutely. But it’s getting better, I think. It’s really easy to kind of fall into the trap of, “Oh, this isn’t happening, and this isn’t happening, and why isn’t this music here,” but I think it’s important to take a step back and say, wow, five or ten years ago, I don’t know if the music that I play would ever be on this stage, at the Ryman or Radio City or whatever, especially with a pairing of a band like Khruangbin. I think we’re in a really special time, to be able to have this opportunity.

The photographer whose shots you’ve been posting on Instagram, Jackie Lee Young: Is she with you, or is she the photographer for the whole tour?

GARCIA: She is with Khruangbin. She’s their photographer, she’s on the road with them. And she’s just an incredible photographer who really is into the music and she was just like, “Oh, do you mind if I take some shots at the first couple of gigs?” and I was like, “Absolutely,” and obviously they’re amazing. We’ve all been building relationships, which is really nice, and every day the photos are super stunning.

The SOURCE album is almost two years old. How does it feel to just be touring that material now? Do you still relate to those pieces?

GARCIA: Yeah, SOURCE is two years old. Well, one and a half. August 2020, so not quite a year and a half. Yeah, it feels — it feels pretty crazy, actually, but I think I’m really happy with my decision to release it in 2020. I wouldn’t change it. And we finally started getting to play a few gigs here and there at the end of 2020, and bits all over 2021, and then the main album tour happened in the UK and Europe, and now here. So I think I’m just quite used to … what I do onstage anyway is reimagine it — we do things like the album, and don’t do things like the album, it always feels like I have the option to go anywhere, so it doesn’t feel like it’s old. It’s improvised music, and so that kind of energy has really helped keep everything moving along, let’s say. Yeah, it’s crazy to only be touring it here, in America, now, but it’s just how it is, you know? This is one of the things that’s happened after the pandemic. Everything has been delayed, and it’s kind of really lovely that it’s getting a new lease on life. There’s still people that are discovering it yesterday, and today, and will tomorrow. So yeah. It’s great.

How has the pandemic impacted your music? Did you become some kind of super-chopsy technical player, or start writing much more complex music, as a result of being locked down?

GARCIA: I don’t even know. I think I was just really happy to have more time at home to focus on practicing and playing and writing, and making plans, you know? I was, I am, a touring musician, a very, very busy touring musician, so yeah, I was very happy to be home and take a pause for a second and get back into a routine of extending my musical skills, which is different when you’re on the road, because you have limited time and limited space to practice. You have your soundcheck to play, but that’s kind of it, and maybe your hotel room. So it was nice to have the space and option to focus on a different part of my musical ability and skills.

So did you make any kind of breakthroughs or anything, from a technical standpoint?

GARCIA: Probably, but I don’t really — I’ve never really thought about it in that way. I usually notice breakthroughs way, way after. I just kind of set out, like, I really want to practice these things and I really want to write some music and get back into that really focused listening, the way that I was taught to listen at university. Studying music that way. But I was really fortunate to be able to have the space to work on, physically and emotionally, the space to work on the same thing every day, with small variety, so that I could really learn it. My technique, my sound, all of that kind of stuff, which just takes doing the same thing every single day, and I think that’s very hard to do as a touring musician – you have to really carve out space and time on the road, which is a different thing altogether. Yeah, I think I’d say maybe a breakthrough was actually realizing how much stamina I had, and wanting to keep it up over the lockdown. Playing gigs every night is very hard to recreate in your home when you have neighbors that don’t want to hear you playing saxophone all day, every day.

What’s your plan after this tour? Are you going back into the studio soon, or are you going to spend as much time on the road as possible, or something else entirely?

GARCIA: I guess a bit of all three of those things. We’re going to be touring the rest of the year, on and off. We’ve been in and out of the studio over the last year, and then there’s some more projects I’m working on writing-wise, so things are really opening up in different ways, and it’s really exciting. But first and foremost, we are gonna be out on the road for festivals and Glastonbury and stuff, where we can be, and hopefully I think we’re coming back to America. It’s looking like a busy year, in a good way.

How long is your visa good for, in terms of touring the US?

GARCIA: [Laughs] That difficult visa. It’s — I got a three-year visa, so three years from February. So I’ll be here for a while. [Laughs] We give thanks, because that was difficult, but we did it and I’m happy.

Tickets for Garcia’s headlining show 3/22 at Le Poisson Rouge are available here.

***

Cornet player Ron Miles died this month at 58. He wasn’t as well known as he should have been, mostly because he chose to live and teach in Denver rather than New York or Chicago or any other jazz hub. But his music was incredible. He had a clean tone and a way of slow-walking a melody that allowed you to absorb every note. He began recording in the late ’80s, and in the mid ’90s, formed a creative partnership with guitarist Bill Frisell that lasted until the end of his life. In 2012, Miles and Frisell formed a trio with drummer Brian Blade that released two albums, Quiver and 2014’s Circuit Rider. Given the instrumental palette and the nature of the three players involved, it’s extremely sparse and beautiful music that owes as much to folk, country and blues as jazz. In 2017, they added pianist Jason Moran (Miles also collaborated with Moran and guitarist Mary Halvorson on the 2018 album BANGS) and bassist Thomas Morgan and made the equally beautiful I Am A Man. Three years later, they released Rainbow Sign, Miles’ debut for Blue Note. Nobody else sounded like Ron Miles; nobody else thought about the horn the way he did. His absence leaves a hole.

Last year, trumpeter Jeremy Pelt published GRIOT, a collection of interviews with fellow jazz musicians about their craft, their history, and their feelings about the music they played and its broader meaning. It’s one of the best books on jazz I’ve ever read, because the people he spoke to were totally honest and held nothing back. Well, there’s a second volume out, and it might be even better. This time, the interview subjects include the late pianist Harold Mabern and drummer Ralph Peterson Jr., alto saxophonist Greg Osby, pianist Orrin Evans, trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, harpist Brandee Younger, bassist Esperanza Spalding, cellist Akua Dixon, drummer Johnathan Blake, pianist Kenny Barron, and more. I can’t recommend these two books highly enough; get them directly from him.

