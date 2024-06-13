Nap Eyes, the ramshackle Canadian folk-rock poets, returned last month after three years away with a pair of new songs. Today they have another new single out. “Demons,” adapted from a phantasmagorical poem by Russian Romantic poet Alexander Pushkin (and not the hall of fame Trouble Will Find Me track), is a remarkable accomplishment. It spends more than six minutes steadily drifting forward, giving Nigel Chapman’s wobbly tenor a brilliant canvas. I love this one; listen below.