Higher Power, the great Leeds hardcore band that sometimes sounds like Perry Farrell singing for the Smashing Pumpkins, had the misfortune to release the really good album 27 Miles Underwater just before the pandemic shut everything down in 2020. Earlier this year, they released the single “Absolute Bloom,” their first in a while. Now, they’ve followed that song with a new one that features guest-vocals from one of their hardcore peers.

The members of Never Ending Game, the great Detroit hardcore band who emphatically do not sound like Perry Farrell singing for the Smashing Pumpkins, do some barking on the breakdown of Higher Power’s new single “Stillpoint.” It’s a heavy, lively churn with some really cool guitar sounds, and I like the way Jimmy Wizard’s helium whine bumps up against Mikey Petroski’s grizzled, chest-thumping declarations. Check it out below.

“Stillpoint” is out now on Nuclear Blast.