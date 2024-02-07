These days, a whole lot of bands from the hardcore universe are messing around with the sounds of ’90s alt-rock radio. The Leeds band Higher Power were on that train before most of their peers. Higher Power released their 2020 sophomore album 27 Miles Underwater just before the pandemic struck. The timing was bad, but I really liked that album. Since then, Higher Power released the one-off single “Fall From Grace,” and guitarist Louis Hardy left and then rejoined the band. Now, Higher Power have signed to the long-running metal-focused indie Nuclear Blast and released a brand-new single.

Higher Power’s new song “Absolute Bloom” is a big, choppy jam that really goes full Deftones; it honestly doesn’t sound like the work of a hardcore band anymore. It’s got a pretty gross video where the rest of the band operates on singer Jimmy Wizard. Right now, Higher Power are touring the US with Neck Deep, Drain, and Bearings. Below, check out the “Absolute Bloom” video and the band’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

2/08 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

2/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

2/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *

2/13 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

2/14 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora *

2/16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

2/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

2/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

2/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live *

2/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

2/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Megacorp Pavilion *

2/24 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

2/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

4/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Northern Unfest

6/28-30 – Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival

* with Neck Deep, Drain, & Bearings