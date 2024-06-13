Bebe Rexha Blasts “Ungrateful Loser” G-Eazy
In 2015, Bebe Rexha and G-Eazy teamed up for the smash hit “Me, Myself, & I” and reunited a couple of years later for “FFF” from her EP All Your Fault Pt. 1. Today, the pop singer took to her Instagram Story to put the rapper on blast.
In a screenshot of a group chat, someone from her team asks Rexha if she’s interested in shooting social content with G-Eazy. (“Me, Myself, & I” has gone viral on TikTok in recent weeks.) Over the picture, Rexha tagged G-Eazy and wrote: “You have my number. Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser. You’re lucky people are liking you again. Cause I could go in on all the shitty things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no. Hope you good.”
Later, she deleted the post and tweeted: “Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing. I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said.”
In 2018, Rexha appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and discussed G-Eazy performing “Me, Myself, & I” at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards with Britney Spears. “I am still tight with G-Eazy. I didn’t know about the performance, to be honest,” she explained. “I found it out last minute because they were scared I wasn’t going to clear it, because that was bull… But I was a little shocked by him because I thought that he would let me know and I was upset by it, but then I got to meet Britney and take pictures with her so that made everything way better and I loved it. She’s my idol, you know what I mean?”
“I showed up at the awards,” she continued, “and imagine you’re part of a song, and then I was just there and in the audience and they didn’t even let me know, so all I hear is, ‘Woo, it’s just me.’ And it’s on stage and I wish I would have known out of respect from G. But then I got a picture with Britney so I was happy.”
G-Eazy has not yet reacted publicly. Meanwhile, Rexha has also unfortunately been dealing with audience members throwing stuff at her again.