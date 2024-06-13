Bebe Rexha Blasts “Ungrateful Loser” G-Eazy

Later, she deleted the post and tweeted: “Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing. I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said.”

In 2018, Rexha appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and discussed G-Eazy performing “Me, Myself, & I” at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards with Britney Spears. “I am still tight with G-Eazy. I didn’t know about the performance, to be honest,” she explained. “I found it out last minute because they were scared I wasn’t going to clear it, because that was bull… But I was a little shocked by him because I thought that he would let me know and I was upset by it, but then I got to meet Britney and take pictures with her so that made everything way better and I loved it. She’s my idol, you know what I mean?”

“I showed up at the awards,” she continued, “and imagine you’re part of a song, and then I was just there and in the audience and they didn’t even let me know, so all I hear is, ‘Woo, it’s just me.’ And it’s on stage and I wish I would have known out of respect from G. But then I got a picture with Britney so I was happy.”

G-Eazy has not yet reacted publicly. Meanwhile, Rexha has also unfortunately been dealing with audience members throwing stuff at her again.