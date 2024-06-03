We As A Society Have To Stop Throwing Things At Bebe Rexha

Right now, we’re seeing an epidemic of dumb motherfuckers throwing things at musicians while they’re trying to perform. It’s hard to lock in on what’s causing this — post-pandemic isolation and group-behavior ineptitude, social media-driven main character syndrome, general assholism on the rise — but it’s a problem. And it appears that nobody — not even Harry Styles — is getting it worse than Bebe Rexha.

Last year, Bebe Rexha, the Staten Island-born dance-pop star, had to end a New York show early after she was hit in the face with a smartphone that was thrown from the crowd. The thrower, who was arrested for assault, reportedly told police that he thought it would be funny. Rexha needed stitches. More recently, Rexha managed to make it through both Coachella weekends without incident, but a free show in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday night did not go so smoothly.

Bebe Rexha played outside Lambeau Field on Saturday, as part of Green Bay’s Summer Fun Days Showcase, and the Green Bay Press Gazette reports that she paused her show after half an hour after someone was throwing plastic bottles. She reportedly told security that she couldn’t keep performing unless the thrower was removed: “Please take them out, out, out, out… out, out… Let’s just have fun. That guy doesn’t exist. He’s not fucking up our vibe, OK?”

On TikTok, one attendee reports that Rexha had to stop her performance a second time and that “like 10 people were escorted out because of it.” In the accompanying video, Rexha tells the crowd, “If you wanna hit me in the face, I had them press charges on the other guy. I would love to become richer… But I’m not, I’m not inviting that. Please. It’s a joke.”

Bebe Rexha never hurt anybody. Stop throwing shit at Bebe Rexha.