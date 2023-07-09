Harry Styles Hit In The Eye With Object In Vienna

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

News July 9, 2023 8:44 AM By James Rettig

Harry Styles Hit In The Eye With Object In Vienna

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

News July 9, 2023 8:44 AM By James Rettig

Harry Styles, who was one of the first major artists to be plagued by the annoying trend of throwing shit at performers, has been hit once again. While performing in Vienna on Saturday night, Styles got hit in the eye with an unidentified flying object while on-stage.

Styles recovered from the incident and finished the show, but it’s just the latest in a long line of artists being hit by objects on stage, including Drake, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Bebe Rexha, and more.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nick Cave Picks The Best Bad Seeds Songs

2 days ago 0

Youth & Young Manhood Turns 20

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest