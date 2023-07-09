Harry Styles Hit In The Eye With Object In Vienna

Harry Styles, who was one of the first major artists to be plagued by the annoying trend of throwing shit at performers, has been hit once again. While performing in Vienna on Saturday night, Styles got hit in the eye with an unidentified flying object while on-stage.

Styles recovered from the incident and finished the show, but it’s just the latest in a long line of artists being hit by objects on stage, including Drake, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Bebe Rexha, and more.