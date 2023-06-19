Man Arrested For Throwing Phone At Bebe Rexha’s Face During NYC Concert

Pop singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a cellphone that was thrown from the audience while she was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Sunday night. As ABC News reports, 27-year-old concertgoer Nicolas Malvagna was taken into custody and charged with assault for allegedly being the one to throw the phone.

Video circulating from the event shows Rexha being hit with the phone right below her eye and collapsing to the ground. The show was ended early, and she was taken to the hospital, where she reportedly received three stitches.

On Monday morning, Bebe Rexha posted an Instagram photo of her injury holding a thumbs up, with the caption “I’m good.” She’s scheduled to perform in Philadelphia tomorrow night.