Concertgoer Who Threw Phone At Bebe Rexha Thought “It Would Be Funny”

Pop star Bebe Rexha’s concert Sunday in New York was ended early when she was struck in the face by a flying smartphone. The guy who threw the phone, Nicolas Malvagna, 27, was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree. TMZ reports that Malvagna told the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

Meanwhile Rexha has shared multiple social media updates revealing the bruising and stitches from the incident while affirming, “I’m good,” including a TikTok where she sings a bit of her recent hit “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta (yes, the Eiffel 65 remake). And, captioning a photo gallery from the NYC show on Instagram, she writes, “Although the show ended in an unfortunate way it was still an amazing show in my hometown. Thank you so Much New York. I love You. The Tour must go on!!! Philly next! Which show you coming to?!” See those posts below.