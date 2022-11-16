Fans Are Still Throwing Shit At Harry Styles And Now He Got Hit In The Eye With A Skittle

Harry Styles has had a great year, all things considered. His song “As It Was” had one of the longest runs ever atop the Billboard Hot 100 — five separate runs, actually — and its parent album Harry’s House is one of 2022’s most successful releases. His lengthy residencies at various American arenas have universally sold out. He was nominated for six Grammys. His movie career is booming, albeit plagued by manufactured controversy. Yet at least one recurring subplot has been a serious drag for Styles: People keep throwing projectiles at him when he’s onstage.

So far in 2022, Styles has been hit by a chicken nugget and taken a water bottle to his crotch. On Monday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, he was struck again, this time by a flying Skittle. Before performing “Kiwi,” Styles recoiled in pain after an object hit him in the eye. After the show, his musical director Pauli Lovejoy seemed to confirm it was a Skittle via his Instagram story. This occasioned an official word of advice from the Skittles Twitter account: “Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles.”

Check out footage of the incident from various angles below.

