Watch Foo Fighters Debut Lost Song “Unconditional” At UK Tour Opener

Foo Fighters released their latest album But Here We Are a little over a year ago, and tonight they kicked off the UK leg of their Everything Or Nothing At All tour. The band surprised fans in Manchester with a debut of “Unconditional,” a lost song they’d recently rediscovered.

A rep for Foo Fighters tells Stereogum that “Unconditional” was partially written and demoed during home studio sessions years ago but was left unfinished, until it came up in conversation during rehearsals for the UK tour. They practiced it once and decided to share it for the first time live rather than as a recorded release.

The tour is coming to the US next month, with openers like Alex G, L7, the Hives, and more. Watch their performance of “Unconditional” below.