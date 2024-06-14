Veteran R&B songwriter and performer Victoria Monét had a breakout year in 2023, with Jaguar II spinning off a radio hit in “On My Mama” and leading to a Grammy win for Best New Artist. Today she’s back with a new song for the Disney/Star Wars empire.

“Power Of Two” is an end credits song for The Acolyte, the latest Star Wars series streaming on Disney+, starring Sacred Bones recording artist Amandla Stenberg. Monét wrote the song with Grammy-winning producer D’Mile and Michael Abels, the award-winning composer known for his work on Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us. It’s a slow-burn R&B track with the kind of cinematic sweep you’d expect given its context and pedigree.

“Having my song be a part of the classic Star Wars franchise via The Acolyte is such an honor and I’m thrilled for everyone to hear it when they see how it ties into the overall storyline!” Monét says in a press release. “D’Mile and I had a great time making the song and hope the world loves it as much as we do.”

Earlier this week, Monét released a video for the Jaguar II track “Alright.” Find that below along with “Power Of Two.”