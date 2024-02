Victoria Monét has won Best New Artist at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

She beat out a field that included Gracie Abrams, Fred Again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, and The War And Treaty.

Last year’s Best New Artist award went to Samara Joy, who was on hand to present this year’s trophy to Monét.

Watch Monét accept the award below.