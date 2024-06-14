Uh Oh, Pharrell Has Another Despicable Me Song

If you have small kids, you might’ve felt a wave of unexplained existential dread this morning. Here’s why: Pharrell just released another Despicable Me song. Pharrell Williams has done music for the past three films in the weirdly humungous Despicable Me franchise, and most of his contributions have disappeared into the ether. One, however, has not. “Happy,” a song that Pharrell wrote and recorded for 2013’s Despicable Me 2, became an inescapable smash, the biggest hit of 2014. That song sucks butts! When there’s even a small chance that another “Happy” has been foisted upon us, we are well-justified in getting nervous.

Next month, Despicable Me 4 will open in theaters, and it’s likely to be one of the year’s biggest movies. (Wikipedia tells me that one of the screenwriters is Mike White, the indie film guy and White Lotus creator. Wasn’t expecting that, even if White has kid-movie experience with School Of Rock and Nacho Libre.) Today, Pharrell has released “Double Life,” one of his contributions to the soundtrack.

“Double Life” isn’t about being happy, which means it’s probably not going to be another “Happy.” Instead, it’s about keeping secrets, which is just as universal but which makes it less appropriate for heavy birthday-party rotation. It seems fine? I don’t know. “Happy” seemed fine, too, until it was everywhere. Investigate the song for yourself below.

Despicable Me 4 arrives 7/3. Also, Pharrell’s got his own animated Lego biopic coming later in the year. Enjoy Inside Out 2 season while you can.