Boldy James & Conductor Williams – “Terms And Conditions”

New Music June 14, 2024 2:55 PM By Tom Breihan

Detroit’s Boldy James, a great and prolific force in the world of underground rap, suffered a near-fatal car crash last year, and I’m sure he’s still recovering. These days, though, Boldy is getting back up to full speed, or something like it. Earlier this year, Boldy and longtime collaborator Nicholas Craven released the very good album Penalty Of Leadership. Now, Boldy is working with Conductor Williams, a producer who’s long been affiliated with Griselda Records and who’s recently been working with bigger names like Drake and J. Cole.

The combination of Boldy James and Conductor Williams makes perfect sense, and they’ve reportedly got a new collaborative LP called Across The Tracks on the way. On their new song “Terms And Conditions,” Boldy’s weary flow settles right into Williams’ hard drums and screaming soul samples. Check it out below.

