Hear Four Previously Unreleased Monsters Of Folk Songs From Conor Oberst’s Scrapped Sci-Fi Musical

Fifteen years ago, four prominent indie folk-rockers teamed up under the mostly joking moniker Monsters Of Folk: Bright Eyes guys Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, and solo act/She & Him member M. Ward. The band’s sole self-titled album is reissued today in deluxe, expanded form, with a selection of bonus tracks including five previously unreleased songs, all of which were intended for Oberst’s doomed sci-fi musical. He told me about it in an interview back in 2020:

STEREOGUM: At one point you were working on a screenplay based on Monsters Of Folk, your supergroup with Mogis, M. Ward, and Jim James. What ever happened with that?

OBERST: I actually finished it and everything, and we even started recording some of the music for it, but then it’s just like — you know how things are in Hollywood. It just got derailed. The film people that we were going to work with — just basically, the project fell apart and it was probably for the best. Because the way the script was, to do it right, it would’ve needed a couple of hundred million dollars. It wasn’t really an indie film, it was like an action adventure.

STEREOGUM: So it was an action film, but it also was about you guys as a band? Were you guys going to play yourselves in it?

OBERST: Yeah, yeah. We were going to play ourselves. We weren’t really the main characters, but we were in it. And we were going to do a lot of music. In sort of our forever sarcastic, jokey way about that band, the idea was like, “We’re a super group. We made one record. You can’t just make another record, the only idea was keep going bigger.” So we were like, “All right, full-length feature film. That’s what a super group would do.” That was the idea of that. Yeah, it didn’t quite work out, you know? This town will chew you up and spit you out.

STEREOGUM: You think you’ll ever leak the screenplay?

OBERST: [laughs] Probably not.