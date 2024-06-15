Watch Taylor Swift Perform Calvin Harris And Rihanna’s “This Is What You Came For” For Only The Third Time Ever

Taylor Swift recently performed the 100th show of the Eras Tour and revealed the record-breaking run is coming to an end in December. On Friday, the pop star played her second night in Liverpool and sang Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s 2016 hit “This Is What You Came For” for the first time since 2017 and third time ever.

“This Is What You Came For” was a surprise song that she turned into a medley with evermore’s “gold rush.” Swift co-wrote “This Is What You Came For” with her ex Harris under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg, which she later ditched. “I wrote under the name Nils Sjöberg because those are two of the most popular names of Swedish males,” Swift said in a Rolling Stone interview in 2020. “And nobody knew for a while. I remembered always hearing that when Prince wrote ‘Manic Monday,’ they didn’t reveal it for a couple of months.”

