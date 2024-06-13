Taylor Swift Announces Eras Tour Will End In December

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour began over a year ago. Cities temporarily changed their names, states argued over declaring 2023 the Taylor Swift Era, albums were announced, a record-breaking film was made, and the tour became the first ever to earn a billion dollars in ticket sales. Today, the pop star announced the run is ending in December.

While performing in Liverpool, she announced it was the 100th show of the tour. “I think a lot of people are like, well, how are you going to celebrate the 100th show? And for me, the celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December. Like, that’s it.”

She continued:

That feels like so far away from now. But then again, it feels like I just did my first show on this tour, because you guys have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows. I think that this tour has really become my entire life. It’s taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore. All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mash-ups and think about what you might want to hear. When I’m not on the stage, I’m dreaming about being back on the stage with you guys. You have done so much to be with us. You’ve made plans so far in advance. You planned what you were going to wear. You memorized lyrics. You got yourselves here. You figured out parking. You figured out transportation, and I want spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in this moment and being here with you, and just know I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us when this show reaches triple digits of shows. So thank you!

Released in April, Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department remains the #1 album in the US and the UK. In the latter territory, where she’s currently fending off Charli XCX’s Brat and Bon Jovi’s Forever for another week atop the chart, she’s just released a new limited-edition UK-only edition with bonus tracks.

#TSTheErasTour in the UK means #TSTTPD Standard Digital Albums + Bonus Tracks (Live from Paris) and First Draft Phone Memos are available on the UK Store until 11:59pm BST! 🤍 UK only. https://t.co/DG0IewhXxK pic.twitter.com/Qhpwafmjeb — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) June 13, 2024

Watch her concert speech below.