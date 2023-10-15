Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Has The Highest Grossing Concert Film Opening Of All Time

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour opened in theaters this weekend, and it now holds the record for the highest grossing concert film opening weekend of all time. Per The New York Times, the box office tally for the first weekend of Swift’s movie is estimated to come in at between $95 and $97 million dollars in North America. The worldwide box office is estimated to be between $31 to $33 million so far, for a global total of between $126 to $130 million.

Prior to the Eras Tour, the record-holder for top opening weekend for a concert film in North America was Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, which made $41 million in its opening weekend (adjusted for inflation), eventually ending its run with $101 million in North America and $138 million worldwide. The overall record for a concert film’s box office is Michael Jackson’s posthumous This Is It, which (adjusted for inflation) made $33 million opening weekend, $72 million domestic, and eventually $380 million globally.

Swift’s Eras Tour concert film opened in theaters with previews on Thursday night, a last-minute addition that Swift announced the day before. It’s set to run in theaters on weekends-only for at least the next four weeks.