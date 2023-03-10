Glendale Is Temporarily Changing Its Name To Welcome Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated Eras Tour — which frustrated ticket-buyers, bringing anti-Ticketmaster sentiment to a boil and even incited a Congressional hearing on the matter — is launching one week from today at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, the same location where the Super Bowl was held last month. Swift is playing a pair of shows at the venue next Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, with openers Paramore and GAYLE. While she’s in town, the city has big plans to honor her presence.

As 12 News reports, Mayor Jerry P. Weiers is expected to read a proclamation next Monday that will symbolically change Glendale’s name while Swift is performing in the city. They aren’t yet revealing what the name is. The stunt reportedly was inspired by the city’s desire to do “something highly unusual” to celebrate Swift choosing Arizona as the first stop on her tour. The city also says its Westgate Entertainment District will be posting welcoming messages for Swift, and local restaurants will be offering Swift-themed menu items.