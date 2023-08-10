Taylor Swift Announces 1989 (Taylor’s Version) With Five “Insane” Vault Tracks

Some fans at Taylor Swift’s first Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles last week believed Swift was teasing 1989 as her next re-recorded album. It looks like she was. Wednesday night, at Swift’s final SoFi show (her last Eras Tour date in North America until next fall), she confirmed that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on the way. It’ll be released Oct. 27, nine years to the day after the original 1989 album‘s release date.

Swift shared this message online to solidify the announcement:

Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!

Last month’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) put up big first-week numbers but kinda came and went, culturally speaking, and Swift did not put much emphasis on Speak Now in her tour setlists. It seems like she’s pretty enthusiastic about the new 1989, though. Hopefully we will be too once we see what those “insane” From The Vault tracks are all about.