Watch Julien Baker Sing Three Songs With The National Symphony Orchestra

News June 15, 2024 11:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Julien Baker Sing Three Songs With The National Symphony Orchestra

News June 15, 2024 11:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2017, Ben Folds became Artistic Advisor of the National Symphony Orchestra and has been presenting Declassified concerts that merge classical and contemporary music since then. On Friday, the event took place at the Kennedy Center with Julien Baker and BANKS.

Baker performed “Claws In Your Back” from her 2017 album Turn Out The Lights, “Sprained Ankle” from her 2015 debut of the same title, and “Ziptie” from her latest LP Little Oblivions. Last weekend, the boygenius member also delivered the ball and shredded at a Nashville soccer club match for Pride Month. Watch clips from her performance at the Kennedy Center below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Curious Case Of The Underselling Arena Tours

6 days ago 0

Watch All Four R.E.M. Members Perform Together For The First Time In 17 Years

3 days ago 0

Chappell Roan Chokes Up At Raleigh Show As Bonnaroo Announces They’re Moving Her To A Bigger Stage: “My Career Is Going Really Fast, And It’s Really Hard To Keep Up”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest