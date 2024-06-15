Watch Julien Baker Sing Three Songs With The National Symphony Orchestra

In 2017, Ben Folds became Artistic Advisor of the National Symphony Orchestra and has been presenting Declassified concerts that merge classical and contemporary music since then. On Friday, the event took place at the Kennedy Center with Julien Baker and BANKS.

Baker performed “Claws In Your Back” from her 2017 album Turn Out The Lights, “Sprained Ankle” from her 2015 debut of the same title, and “Ziptie” from her latest LP Little Oblivions. Last weekend, the boygenius member also delivered the ball and shredded at a Nashville soccer club match for Pride Month. Watch clips from her performance at the Kennedy Center below.