Bonnaroo is currently under way in Manchester, Tennessee, and on Saturday night, Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba hosted an emo-themed version of the annual SuperJam. Along with some Dashboard classics like “Stolen” and “Screaming Infidelities,” Carrabba and company welcomed a whole bunch of friends onstage to play some ’90s and ’00s emo standards.

Some highlights of the jam included Toronto rockers the Beaches, who did a cover of Paramore’s “That’s What You Get”; Andrew McMahon, who came out for his band Something Corporate’s “I Woke Up In A Car” and Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle”; and Mike Kinsella, who helped out with his band American Football’s “Never Meant.” Other guests for the elder emos included Thursday’s Geoff Rickly and Cursive’s Tim Kasher.

The Beaches are also playing a full Bonnaroo set today, as are Taking Back Sunday and Chappell Roan, the latter of whom had to be rescheduled on a larger stage after drawing headliner-sized crowds at Boston Calling and Governors Ball. Below, see clips of the Emo SuperJam as well as the full setlist via the Tennesseean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Malven (@memalven)

We’re at @Bonnaroo today. Come get emo with us at the Emo Superjam tonight at 8:30 at This Tent 📸: Hannah Gray Hall pic.twitter.com/rUwbSXLMuA — Dashboard Confessional (@dashboardmusic) June 15, 2024

SETLIST:

“Stolen”

“I Woke Up In A Car” (Something Corporate cover) [with Andrew McMahon]

“The Middle” (Jimmy Eat World cover) [with Andrew McMahon]

“I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” (My Chemical Romance cover) [with Thursday’s Geoff Rickly]

“Screaming Infidelities”

“I Miss You” (Blink-182 cover) [with Mayday Parade’s Derek Sanders]

“Helena” (My Chemical Romance cover) [with Circa Survive’s Anthony Green]

“MakeDamnSure” (Taking Back Sunday cover) [with Circa Survive’s Anthony Green]

“That’s What You Get” (Paramore cover) [with the Beaches]

“Never Meant” (American Football cover) [with Mike Kinsella]

“Cute Without the ‘E’ (Cut From the Team)” (Taking Back Sunday cover) [with the Maine’s John O’Callaghan and Medium Build]

“One Armed Scissor” (At The Drive-In cover) [with Cursive’s Tim Kasher]

“Sugar, We’re Goin Down” (Fall Out Boy cover) [with Trousdale]

“Misery Business” (Paramore cover) [with Trousdale]

“Teenage Dirtbag” (Wheatus cover)

“Say It Ain’t So” (Weezer cover) [with the Maine’s John O’Callaghan]

“Hands Down” [with all guests]