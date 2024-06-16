Fred again.. Performs In The Stands, Stops Show To Tell Fans To Get Off Stage At First Headlining US Stadium Show

News June 16, 2024 1:21 PM By Abby Jones

News June 16, 2024 1:21 PM By Abby Jones

Fred again.. is headlining Bonnaroo tonight. Friday night, the British producer headlined Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum, his first time headlining a venue that big in the US. At one point in the set, he brought a synthesizer into the stands and sat next to Obongjayar to do their song “adore u” together.

There seems to be a whole lot of various surfaces set up at Fred’s stadium shows, which evidently can pose some safety concerns. At one point in the night, he had to pause a song to instruct fans to get off one of the stages after turning it into their own impromptu rave. That seems like a common sense thing, but Fred handled it graciously.

Before the big night Fred invited 150 fans who had attended his LA show in 2021 to a preview.

See clips of the evenings below.

@randizzlemynizzle @Fredagainagain in the stands with the crowd performing “Adore you” #fredagain #live #edm ♬ original sound – Randyy

@lycan992 Theres not enough words to describe how im credible the Fred Again show was at the LA Memorial Coliseum. I have so many videos to post, but not enough time 😅#fredagainagainagain @Fredagainagain #fredagain ♬ original sound – Lycan

@leonardop1399 You were wonderful Fred! But Urghh People. No words to say anymore but overall it was a great experience. Thank you. @Fredagainagain #fredagain #lacoliseum #fredagainlosangeles ♬ original sound – leonardope

@neeekkk27 These girls walking down the moat are about to be on everyone’s fyp. #fredagain ♬ original sound – neeekkk ✨

