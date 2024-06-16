Fred again.. Performs In The Stands, Stops Show To Tell Fans To Get Off Stage At First Headlining US Stadium Show
Fred again.. is headlining Bonnaroo tonight. Friday night, the British producer headlined Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum, his first time headlining a venue that big in the US. At one point in the set, he brought a synthesizer into the stands and sat next to Obongjayar to do their song “adore u” together.
There seems to be a whole lot of various surfaces set up at Fred’s stadium shows, which evidently can pose some safety concerns. At one point in the night, he had to pause a song to instruct fans to get off one of the stages after turning it into their own impromptu rave. That seems like a common sense thing, but Fred handled it graciously.
Before the big night Fred invited 150 fans who had attended his LA show in 2021 to a preview.
See clips of the evenings below.
@randizzlemynizzle @Fredagainagain in the stands with the crowd performing “Adore you” #fredagain #live #edm ♬ original sound – Randyy
Fred again.. and Obongjayar performing “adore u” from the middle of the stands at his LA Coliseum show! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wsKECGBSul
— AllTime EDM (@AllTimeEDM) June 15, 2024
@lycan992 Theres not enough words to describe how im credible the Fred Again show was at the LA Memorial Coliseum. I have so many videos to post, but not enough time 😅#fredagainagainagain @Fredagainagain #fredagain ♬ original sound – Lycan
@leonardop1399 You were wonderful Fred! But Urghh People. No words to say anymore but overall it was a great experience. Thank you. @Fredagainagain #fredagain #lacoliseum #fredagainlosangeles ♬ original sound – leonardope
@neeekkk27 These girls walking down the moat are about to be on everyone’s fyp. #fredagain ♬ original sound – neeekkk ✨