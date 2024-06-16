Fred again.. is headlining Bonnaroo tonight. Friday night, the British producer headlined Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum, his first time headlining a venue that big in the US. At one point in the set, he brought a synthesizer into the stands and sat next to Obongjayar to do their song “adore u” together.

There seems to be a whole lot of various surfaces set up at Fred’s stadium shows, which evidently can pose some safety concerns. At one point in the night, he had to pause a song to instruct fans to get off one of the stages after turning it into their own impromptu rave. That seems like a common sense thing, but Fred handled it graciously.

Before the big night Fred invited 150 fans who had attended his LA show in 2021 to a preview.

See clips of the evenings below.