Watch Playboi Carti Debut New Songs At Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

News June 16, 2024 2:18 PM By Abby Jones

Playboi Carti headlined the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash festival in Chicago Saturday night. During his set, the rapper debuted a whole bunch of his new songs, and performed a couple of yet-to-be-released tracks.

Among the new songs Carti played were his recent singles “2024,” “Ketamine,” “EvilJ0rdan,” and “H00dbyair,” the latter of which both opened and closed the set. Per Setlist.fm, the unreleased tracks he played are called “All Red” and “Gwagon.” Throughout the show, he also did his verse on Future & Metro Boomin’s “Type Shit,” ¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s “Carnival,” and Travis Scott’s “Fe!n.” See clips below.

@tarek_hassabo Never seen so many people trampled at one time 😭 @playboicarti #summersmash #summersmash2024 #foryou ♬ original sound – Tarek Hassabo

@worldofopm #playboicarti #summersmash #fyp ♬ original sound – WORLDOFOPIUM

@uzi.isaac0 2024 no music✋😩#playboicarti #summersmash #fyp #aura ♬ original sound – Isaac

@opium_vids I AM MUSIC 2024 I NOW BELIEVE #playboicarti #iammusic #summersmash ♬ original sound – dailyconcerts

@maxx.lv ♬ original sound – Max

@22dingo PLAYBOI CARTI PREVIEWED A NEW SONG “G-WAGON” PRODUCED BY F1LTHY AT SUMMER SMASH 2024🔥‼️#playboicarti #playboicartisnippets #playboicartiedits #playboicartiedit #playboicartileaks ♬ original sound – dingo

@cultcert Is Carti’s verse the best part? #playboicarti #cashcarti #kingvamp #vamp #dielit #selftitled #wholelottared #fein #2024 #music #iammusic #onyx #summersmash #carti #lyricallemonade #lyricallemonadesummersmash #chicago #festival #festival #rap #hiphop ♬ original sound – CULTCERT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @opium_00pium

SETLIST:
“H00dbyair” (Live debut)
“2024” (Live debut)
“Ketamine” (Live debut)
“Type Shit” (Live debut)
“Backr00ms”
“Fe!n”
“All Red” (New song; Live debut)
“Gwagon” (New song; Live debut)
“Different Day” (Live debut)
“Stop Breathing”
“EvilJ0rdan” (Live debut)
“Carnival” (Live debut)
“Shoota”
“Sky”
“H00dbyair”

