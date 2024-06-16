Watch Playboi Carti Debut New Songs At Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
Playboi Carti headlined the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash festival in Chicago Saturday night. During his set, the rapper debuted a whole bunch of his new songs, and performed a couple of yet-to-be-released tracks.
Among the new songs Carti played were his recent singles “2024,” “Ketamine,” “EvilJ0rdan,” and “H00dbyair,” the latter of which both opened and closed the set. Per Setlist.fm, the unreleased tracks he played are called “All Red” and “Gwagon.” Throughout the show, he also did his verse on Future & Metro Boomin’s “Type Shit,” ¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s “Carnival,” and Travis Scott’s “Fe!n.” See clips below.
SETLIST:
“H00dbyair” (Live debut)
“2024” (Live debut)
“Ketamine” (Live debut)
“Type Shit” (Live debut)
“Backr00ms”
“Fe!n”
“All Red” (New song; Live debut)
“Gwagon” (New song; Live debut)
“Different Day” (Live debut)
“Stop Breathing”
“EvilJ0rdan” (Live debut)
“Carnival” (Live debut)
“Shoota”
“Sky”
“H00dbyair”