Atlanta rap cult figure Playboi Carti appears to be planning a follow-up to his 2020 album Whole Lotta Red, and he’s putting songs out via unconventional means. The new project might be called I AM MUSIC, and it might feature the new songs that Cari has been sharing, but everything remains unclear right now. In any case, Carti posted the track “Different Day” on Instagram last week, and now he’s got another new one called “2024” up on YouTube. Neither is out on streaming services, but the songs exist. You can hear them.

Playboi Carti recorded “2024” with three producers: Doja Cat/City Girls collaborator Earl On The Beat, pop-production duo Ojivolta, and this guy Kanye West. (Kanye reportedly has a new album of his own coming out today, and that’s all we’re going to be saying about that.) The beat is a blissed-out float with some nicely looped-up horns, and it’s got Carti free-associating, sometimes in his deeper register. Best line: “Welcome to the party, bitch, we all narcissists.”

In the “2024” video, we see Playboi Carti and his friends rocking outlandish fashions and hanging out in places that are sometimes glamorous and sometimes not so much. I wish Carti wouldn’t smoke at a gas station. That seems like a bad idea. He doesn’t need to go out like Derek Zoolander’s friends. Check it out below.