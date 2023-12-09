Playboi Carti – “Different Day”

It’s been three years since Playboi Carti shared his last album Whole Lotta Red, a successful foray into experimental sounds. He’s been teasing a new project called I AM MUSIC on social media, alongside Pharrell, who appears to be involved. There are rumors it will drop in February. On Friday, Carti shared the song “Different Day” from his alt account @opium_00pium. The track is moody, with a breathy flow and brooding, twinkling atmospherics. It’s not yet on streaming; hear it below.

 

