Watch Botch Play Their Farewell Show In Seattle

Metalcore veterans Botch played a pair of farewell shows over the weekend. Founding members Brian Cook, Dave Knudson, Tim Latona and Dave Verellen took over the Showbox in Seattle, celebrating their legacy with what they called “A Weekend Of Dead Ends.”

Botch formed in 1993 and released two studio albums before their initial breakup in 2002. They reunited in 2022, releasing new music for the first time in 20 years, and embarked on a full reunion tour the following year. In the interim, the members went on to form bands including Minus The Bear and These Arms Are Snakes.

See fan-captured videos of Botch’s farewell gig below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOTCH (@botch_band)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Mac (@iheartbeer14)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty Arlo Burham (@tyarloburham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad D (@mr_bradical)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Barsness (@osomono)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Valent (@jvalent)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stover (@bbqhunk)

SETLIST:

“To Our Friends in the Great White North”

“Mondrian Was a Liar”

“John Woo”

“Japam”

“Spaim”

“Framce”

“Oma”

“Thank God for Worker Bees”

“One Twenty Two”

“Vietmam”

“Transitions From Persona to Object”

“Hutton’s Great Heat Engine”

“Afghamistam”

“C. Thomas Howell as the ‘Soul Man'”

“Saint Matthew Returns to the Womb”

“Hives”