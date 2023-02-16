Botch Announce 2023 Reunion Tour

Botch Announce 2023 Reunion Tour

J. Hellmann

News February 16, 2023 12:20 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Last year, the mathy metallic hardcore heroes Botch released their first song in 20 years, which inspired hosannas from our Black Market columnists. Then, a couple months later, they played their first show in 20 years. They have reissues on the way, and more gigs are scheduled for this month, including one in their Tacoma hometown this Friday and two more in Seattle next weekend. And today, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, they’ve announced a significant itinerary of fall 2023 shows from coast to coast. Check out their schedule below.

TOUR DATES:
02/17 Tacoma, WA @ The Spanish Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
02/24 Seattle, WA @ Showbox (SOLD OUT)
02/25 Seattle, WA @ Showbox (SOLD OUT
10/05 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/06 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/07 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/13 Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/14 Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/19 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/21 Denver, CO @ Summitt Hall
11/11 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/14 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
11/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/17 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
12/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda
12/09 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
12/12 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

Chris DeVille Staff

