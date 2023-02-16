Botch Announce 2023 Reunion Tour

Last year, the mathy metallic hardcore heroes Botch released their first song in 20 years, which inspired hosannas from our Black Market columnists. Then, a couple months later, they played their first show in 20 years. They have reissues on the way, and more gigs are scheduled for this month, including one in their Tacoma hometown this Friday and two more in Seattle next weekend. And today, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, they’ve announced a significant itinerary of fall 2023 shows from coast to coast. Check out their schedule below.

TOUR DATES:

02/17 Tacoma, WA @ The Spanish Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

02/24 Seattle, WA @ Showbox (SOLD OUT)

02/25 Seattle, WA @ Showbox (SOLD OUT

10/05 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/06 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/07 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/13 Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/14 Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/19 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/21 Denver, CO @ Summitt Hall

11/11 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/14 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

11/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/17 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

12/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

12/09 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

12/12 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency