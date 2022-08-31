Botch’s Glorious Return And The Myth Of The Failed Metal Comeback

The dreaded comeback. When it goes wrong, unwanted records flood the markets, razorblades slide under stickers, and tattoo shops are booked solid with coverup appointments. At least, that’s what some fans imagine are the stakes. In their minds, goofing up the comeback is a legacy wrecker, the irreversible sin of the presumed cynical cash grab. Because, well, what else could bring a band back from the dead? Enduring friendships? The joy of playing music with other people? Pfft. Right, next you’ll tell me Mortiis is wearing a mask.

But what if the failed comeback is a myth? What if it’s just punk rock fear-mongering? While a few big-name comeback boondoggles do exist, the biffed-it boogiemen whose parables have trained us to think that it’s better to fade away than take a festival paycheck, what if the majority of bands that reform end up being… fine? You know, the respectable revivification. Is that really so rare? Hey, I have a pot of coffee, 8,000 tabs opened to Encyclopaedia Metallum and RateYourMusic, and a searing case of curiosity. Sounds like we have an intro.

Now, I must admit, I didn’t think I’d be writing about this stuff again so soon. After all, I explored the related late-career return to forms, rebounds, and clunkers a couple months ago in the wake of In Flames stunning the world by deciding to be OK again. (For the record, In Flames titling their second single “The Great Deceiver” hasn’t exactly quelled my anxiety that the melodeath band’s return, as my bud Ramar Pittance mused, is actually being spearheaded by Nathan Fielder.) Ah, but as I wrote in that intro, In Flames weren’t making a comeback because they have never broken up. Although plenty of annoying social media influencers and politicians have tried, you can’t come back if you never leave. I purposely punted on comebacks because I didn’t have time to pull together the data. I figured I wouldn’t have to dig into comebacks for another decade or three or whenever this new Coroner album will be finished and released.

And then, on Aug. 24, Botch dropped their first new song in 20 years. It was a “holy moly” moment for elder metalcore maniacs such as myself. That bombshell followed another “holy moly” news item that rocked the same demographic: Deadguy would be releasing new material on a split with Pig Destroyer. These aren’t forgotten demo bands returning to wring out some weekend warrior bucks. These are real-deal comebacks.

Better still, Botch’s “One Twenty Two” is pretty good. David Verellen’s voice has deepened but still sounds like a human jet engine. Tim Latona’s characteristically rock-solid drumming still shifts time like a hidden treadmill beneath your feet. David Knudson’s guitars still squiggle unlike any other despite giving rise to entire styles. (Compare this song to the new, very good track by Pillar Of Wasps to hear where the kids have taken it.) Brian Cook’s bass still fills up the rest of the spectrum, a humungous throbbing thrum. Basically, it still sounds like Botch. But, more importantly, it sounds like Botch 20 years later. These four musicians aren’t trying to Weekend At Bernie’s a long-dormant band. Cutting another “Thank God For Worker Bees” in 2022 would be bleak. Instead, “One Twenty Two” sounds like everyone’s intervening experiences, such as Minus The Bear and Russian Circles achieving the popularity Botch deserved during their original run, have modified the band’s muscle memory. And thus, “One Twenty Two” doesn’t sound like An Anthology of Dead Ends B-side, but something these grown folks who are not denying their grown-ness cut to reconnect during the pandemic. In other words, it’s like Botch-plus. As comebacks go, you couldn’t ask for much more.

Most of the people on my various timelines celebrated the return. But, naturally, a few sour patch punks thought “One Twenty Two” smelled like crass capitalism. The grumblings were enough to force Cook to tweet about it.

Y’all want my thoughts on Botch doing stuff 20 years after breaking up? Here’s a thread… — Brian Cook (@bbcbubblegutz) August 24, 2022

It gets tough for me to hold that line when public opinion comes into play. It doesn’t bring me joy to field the routine festival offers, but it also doesn’t bring me joy to see people project their cynicism onto any discussion of current Botch activity. Believe me, I get it. So much of what makes a band special is specific to time and place. Taking it out of that context can sully it. Then again, I can’t tell you how happy it made me to see Rorschach on their reunion run or to see Unbroken play at the benefit for Eric Allen. Putting out a new song isn’t going to satisfy the fans that want a full reunion and it isn’t going to please the people who hold the band as some sacred entity. It wasn’t intended to be a Botch song; it was intended to be its own thing. But it was the 4 of us, and it felt right, and doing something with my four old friends during the loneliness of lockdown for the pure joy of creation was ultimately more important than public opinion.

I mean, I get it. I’m guilty of reflexively sighing “why” whenever I see a comeback announcement. I generally try to live by the teachings of the great philosopher Dag Nasty, that “I wish I could learn to never go back.” And there is something depressing about the hardcore nostalgia circuit that’s summed up in the old joke “I’m finally seeing Hellfest 2k at [insert next festival here]” that gets grimmer by the year.

However, “One Twenty Two” truly does seem like a one-off, fulfilling its purpose as a reissue bonus, taking the place of the remix at the end of We Are The Romans that has sounded bad to me since the day I first heard Venetian Snares. In that light, it doesn’t feel craven. If anything, it’s kind of altruistic. At the time I’m writing this, the cheapest LP version of Romans on the Discogs marketplace is priced at $74. A more affordable reissue is doing a solid for everyone who missed it the first time.

But, in my mind, the most compelling argument for Botch’s comeback is… who cares? It’s Botch’s band. The members have the right to do whatever they want, just as I have the right not to listen to it. The latter, I must remember, is the only thing I have control over in this situation. And there is transcendence in the acceptance of that fact. That’s why I gave up on this notion that it’s a mark against me if a band I like cuts a clunker. Music isn’t sports, and the idea of the “flawless discography” is a fallacy that has probably irrevocably borked more artists’ brains than laid the groundwork for good artistic decisions. That’s not to say that bands shouldn’t endeavor to create exciting, creative, worthwhile art, it’s that they shouldn’t be held to some impossible standard by fans who have bet their whole identities on results that are meaningful only to them. (I should probably write an intro on this, but if you reconfigure your fandom to be a fan of albums instead of bands, a lot of the baggage, at least the non-sketchy baggage, goes away. Ride The Lightning will never disappoint me.) People change. People grow. And often, people grow apart. That’s what makes life interesting. While I’m still friends with some people I knew 20 years ago, I’m definitely not friends with all of the people I knew 20 years ago. They don’t know that, though, because I’ve muted them on Facebook.

Anyway, Botch got thinking about comebacks, specifically in metal. Is there any credence to the pervasive fear that a comeback will always spell doom for a discography? What percentage of comebacks are actually good? I am on the case.

To start out, let’s define terms. A “comeback” is when a band reforms and releases new material. It’s applied explicitly to the first non-demo release post-resurrection. That is to say, if a band screws up the comeback, it can’t come back again with a better follow-up unless it breaks up between the two albums. There’s only one comeback, no takebacks. As an example, think of Celtic Frost’s post-Into The Pandemonium years. Cold Lake is a comeback because it’s the first album after a breakup. Vanity/Nemesis, a better album, isn’t a comeback. However, Monotheist is a comeback since it was released on the side of another breakup.

The period before a breakup that includes the band’s classic material is the “OG incarnation” or the OGI. The period after a comeback is the “post-resurrection incarnation” or PRI. For bands that have broken up multiple times and released music in each period, a “Larry King phase,” LKP, will denote these tweener periods, named in honor of the oft-divorced broadcaster. (I tried really hard to dub this period the “pre-comeback” or the “pre-come,” but I was continually shot down for reasons I don’t understand.) Here’s all that in action: The US power metallers Jag Panzer have split three times. They released one album during their OGI, the classic Ample Destruction. Then, it returned with Dissident Alliance in 1994, an album my podcast partner described recently as “innovatively awful.” It’s a tough break for ol’ Jag Panzer because Dissident Alliance is forever a comeback despite rest of the albums in the LKP being pretty decent. That LKP ended with The Scourge Of The Light. Jag Panzer, now in full Dad Panzer mode, kicked off their current PRI with 2017’s The Deviant Chord, the second comeback of its career.

Three more terms. The last album released before a breakup is called the “auf wiedersehen” or AW. The AW sets the baseline. It helps measure the quality of the comeback, similar to how rebounds and clunkers were calculated. If the comeback is better than the AW, it’s a “plumback.” If it is worse than the AW, it is a “backfire.”

OK, moving on. I created a 101-band database of higher-profile breakups to makeups that resulted in a comeback. The breakup lengths ranged from one year (Hypocrisy) to 25 (Witch Cross). The genres ran the gamut, but I tried to adhere to the distribution I found when tracking new band formations. Next, I pulled the EP/LP discographies for each band. This is important: I condensed the LKPs for each band into an extended OGI or PRI based on my understanding of the bands’ histories. (Due to time constraints, it made more sense to try to focus on one breakup and one comeback. Admittedly, this is terrible stats, and, once again, I have been sentenced to life for flagrant blurb crimes and sent to the same maximum security list-maker jail holding Aaron.) For instance, Jag Panzer’s LKP became one long PRI. This made the results less accurate, but it preserved the few remaining threads of my sanity. Finally, I applied the respective RateYourMusic (RYM) ratings to each EP/LP.

Cool? Cool. All of this was done in the interest of answering five questions:

What percentage of bands have PRIs that are rated, on average, higher than their OGIs? What percentage of comeback releases are plumbacks? What percentage of bands improved after their comebacks? Did the length of the breakup factor into the above questions? Did genre factor into the above questions?

Before I break down the findings, I have a few caveats and misgivings. This section will be shorter than usual since this is the 800th installment in this series and you can read more in-depth rundowns elsewhere. Let’s hit the big ones first:

Yes, RYM isn’t an objective measure of quality. I disagree with a lot of the ratings. The user base is rife with weaklings. Morbid Angel’s Kingdoms Disdained is a great album, goddamnit. But the wisdom of the masses happens to be the best set of numbers we’ve got for this kind of exercise.

Yes, the sample size is small. I should’ve chosen more than 101 bands. Also, why 101? I forgot Sacrifice had a comeback and just tossed it in there. Science!

Yes, if you’re new here, it is plainly evident that I am not a statistician. Assume I screwed all this up worse than hiring a cormorant to feed your fish while you’re on vacation.

Yes, I am an idiot.

Here are a few other things worth pointing out that are specific to this exercise. Feel free to take a nap. I’ll wake you up as soon as I’m done.

I’m relying on Metallum data to determine breakups and breakup lengths. I’m assuming that some of the data is inaccurate. On the other hand, it feels like some bands were on break for longer because of the time between full-lengths. As an example, five years passed between Riot’s Born In America and Thundersteel, but the band was only inactive for two of those years. Where possible, I tried to fact-check these dates with press releases.

If a band started operating under a different name, such as when Satan became Blind Fury and Pariah, I considered it broken up for those stretches. Changing your band name is what you’re supposed to do. It’s common courtesy. I also didn’t count spin-off bands such as Entombed A.D. OG Entombed won’t appear in this database because they haven’t yet released a comeback album.

If a band reformed briefly to play a festival or tour and didn’t release new music, I didn’t feel like that reset the breakup clock. Again, this is another thing that you’re supposed to do, become a legacy band and play the hits live and forget everything else exists.

Ideally, I should’ve created a weighting system a la the Trad Belt to ensure that EPs with a couple ratings didn’t body albums with 10,000. Maybe next time.

I didn’t count archival releases.

I didn’t count re-recorded albums. Those are still a bad idea and bands shouldn’t make them.

The second biggest problem with this study is that many bands only have one album in their OGIs or PRIs. I’ll note whenever this skews the findings.

The biggest problem with this study is that I am an idiot.

[*places a boombox next to your head and cranks Mulk*] Hey, did you have a good nap? Here are my findings:

What percentage of bands have PRIs that are rated, on average, higher than their OGIs?

As you might expect, this percentage is low… but it’s not too low: 19.8%. The more I think about it, the more incredible this number becomes. A nearly one in five chance that a comeback will result in better material than a band’s original run? That ain’t bad. If that holds up across all of metal, I think that pretty much dismantles the failed comeback falsehood. Some comebacks do indeed work out.

Keep in mind, that’s a straight comparison. The numbers only get better if I lower the threshold. And I have my reasons to do just that. I believe fans are harder on post-comeback material because they have more context for those releases. Context is the great demystifier in music. Of course, this is total conjecture, and we’re veering off into what has been affectionately called “Ian Bullshit,” but my theory is that most fans prefer music they have less context for because the surprise, and therefore the general impact, is more significant. Even if they develop more context for that music later, the imprint of that impact remains. That’s probably an intro for another time.

Anyway, I thought it would be interesting to see what would happen if I instituted a similar rule to the form line from the clunkers study. So, I measured how many PRIs were rated, on average, within 95% of the average OGI release. That bumped the percentage of successes up to 57.43. If I set the baseline to 90%, 79.21% of PRIs clear that hurdle.

Nevertheless, here’s a dose of reality: 90% of a RateYourMusic rating isn’t always pretty. The website rates albums out of five. Previously, I set the hot take line at 3.15, in that if you liked an album rated below that marker, that is a pretty spicy predilection. 90% of 3.15 is 2.84, a smidgen below the current rating for Lucifer’s Friend’s Sumogrip, i.e., Carolina Reaper spicy. Still, if you said a band could return to 90% of its previous power, I’m guessing many fans would take that kind of comeback.

What percentage of comeback releases are plumbacks?

39.6%, meaning 60.4% are backfires. Considering how many AWs were the reasons bands broke up in the first place, this feels right. If I set the bar at 95% of an AW, plumbacks jump to 65.35%.

What percentage of bands improved after their comebacks?

22.77% of bands had a PRI that averaged a better rating than their comeback albums. This number is likely deflated by bands with only one album in their PRIs.

Did the length of the breakup factor into the above questions?

I was surprised by this one: Not really.

I broke the breakup lengths into five categories: one to five years, six to 10, 11 to 15, 16 to 20, and 20-plus. The numbers were pretty consistent across the board. The only thing worth reporting is that bands broken up for more than 15 years rarely seem to better their OGIs. Only Pagan Altar pulled it off. (This is controversial since Pagan Altar’s lone OGI release, 1982’s Pagan Altar, later retitled Judgement Of The Dead for numerous reissues, is listed in Metallum as a demo. Eh. It’s an album to me. What are you going to do? Send me to list-maker jail? I’m already serving a life sentence. Someone can’t serve consecutive life sentences, right? Oh, they can? Welp, that’s weird and shitty.) Really, though, the sample size is so tiny (eight bands) I don’t feel comfortable calling it an effect.

Did genre factor into the above questions?

I wasn’t surprised by this one: Kind of, but I’d take this with a massive grain of salt.

First, yes, again, the sample size: more minuscule than the collected works of Gath Šmânê. Second, considering that I put together the database, I’m assuming some unconscious bias came into play. Successful comebacks tend to stick in my brain more than failed attempts. It wouldn’t surprise me if I leaned hard in the direction of the former.

Whatever. No one cares about rigor. Genre fans want to gloat, so let’s get to gloating. In order to ensure a bigger return, I set the OGI vs. PRI bar at 95%. I then sorted bands via tags. (You can read the band formation intro for a breakdown on tags in Metallum, but suffice to say, some bands have more than one tag. Tags are also subjective, bands evolv, etc.) Here’s how they’re ranked based on their success rates:

Black metal (80%) Doom metal (72.73%) Heavy metal (62.96%) Power metal (61.54%) Thrash (50%) Prog metal (50%) Speed metal (45.45%) Death metal (42.11%)

(I was uncomfortable ranking the other genres because they had even smaller sample sizes.)

You can read into the results however you want. Like, as a death metal fan, of course death metal is last because we’re people of taste and have high standards. Yep. That’s totally it. Please don’t read the high-standards names of bands in my Bandcamp collection. Beyond that, I’m a little surprised that black metal (80%!) beat doom (72.73%), the quintessential old dog genre. But, perhaps black metal fans are more forgi-hahahahahahaha. Wow, I almost finished that sentence.

Wrapping up, what does this all mean? Not a damn thing. That Botch song is good, though. I’d like to write that it didn’t…botch the comeback, but that’s a dad joke so powerful that Athena would burst out of my forehead and bleeding out in blurb jail is not the way I want to go out. –Ian Chainey

