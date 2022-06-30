The Month In Metal — June 2022

05

Damián Antón Ojeda – “Sadn stuff (winter?? 2015)”

<a href="https://damianantonojeda.bandcamp.com/album/unused-music-2015-2019">unused music (2015 - 2019) by Damián Antón Ojeda</a>

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Subgenre: Damiancore



“Damián’s been holding out on us.” This is a sentence that has never once been said of Damián Antón Ojeda, the absurdly, obscenely, insanely prolific young genius behind Sadness, among quite a lot of other things.



In the November 2021 installment of this column, I attempted to illustrate the magnitude of Ojeda’s output by noting that Sadness had produced “a catalog that, as I write these words, comprises 32 releases, the first of which dates back to 2014, when Ojeda was a high school junior. It’s all a lot, and that’s not even close to all of it.”



Since then, he’s added another nine releases to that catalog, although that only accounts for the Sadness discography. I know he also put out a pair of Life records, and one from Liminal Dream, and one from Comforting, and I’m really not gonna try to come up with a complete list here. There’s more; that’s all I can say with any confidence.



At the conclusion of that last surge, which brings us to April 2 of this year, Ojeda fell off the grid for a month. Then another month. Then? An update. Under the heading “unused music + miscellaneous recordings,” followed by a link to a brand-new Bandcamp page, Ojeda returned with this message:



you have absolutely no idea how long it took to get all of this together. I started compiling this in march and am only just now finishing. this is (almost) everything I’ve ever recorded that wasn’t released as something else. some things are gone, some things I didn’t include because I didn’t want to, and I probably missed some things. these are mostly logic and garageband sessions although there are some laptop and phone recordings. I have been so stressed working on this since I basically had to start over when I realized that bandcamp couldn’t support so much audio, so I had to reupload everything in two separate albums.



Just re-read that last bit, starting at the word “Bandcamp.” Really take that in. Really think about what that might actually mean. I mean…whew! Anywho, the upshot and end result is, indeed, two separate albums: Unused Music (2008-2014) and Unused Music (2015-2019), all released under the name Damián Antón Ojeda.



The first of those collections includes 320 tracks. The second, 445. That gives us a total 765 tracks. That’s 765 pieces of unused music from a guy who has already released no fewer than 13 records since November. (Right now, if Ojeda were to write a personalized song for every single Sadness fan in North America, it would probably only account for like 35% of his updated-total recorded output.)



Before we go any further, let me just make this clear: I am an ecstatic and unabashed Sadness superfan – and furthermore, I honestly believe that Ojeda is a historically great artist – but even I think this one takes it a few steps beyond the pale. It’s a bit much, OK? Really, it is. It’s a bit much, Damián! It’s just a bit much.



How much, you ask, is a bit much? First off, look at the photo on the cover of the first collection. The teeny-tiny early-adolescent skate-rat ACTUAL CHILD that you see there is Damián in 2011. That’s him in 2011! Remember, please, that the title of this record is Unused Music (2008-2014). This music goes back to 2008! Now, by my approximation, Ojeda was about 10 or so years old in 2008. (The first of his 2009 recordings included here is “Old McDonald Had A Farm,” but make it death metal, and, um…yeah. Yeah, I’m gonna say about 11 years old.) Second, there may not be a person on this planet – aside from Ojeda himself – who has actually listened to all the man’s proper recordings. Third, these are not proper recordings. They’re just…recordings. They’re all over the place. Some sound like early drafts of abandoned songs. Others sound like Ojeda just sat down and hit record while he aimlessly fucked around on a random riff or lick. There are some grandly powerful and highly accomplished classical solo piano performances (no joke), and some lovely, lonely pieces played on acoustic guitar. A bunch of it sounds like the ambient stuff he’d typically layer underneath or in-between some of the louder stuff on a Sadness song. Do they all sound like one of those things? Hell if I know. I maybe listened to 40 of those 765 songs. (One of them, titled “Jam On Billy Jean,” is him jamming on Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.”) If you listen to the whole thing and unearth any towering classics, I would very much appreciate you letting me know.



Until you’ve gotten around to that, though, I’ll tell you about the closest thing to “towering classic” that I came across while wandering these hinterlands: “Sadn stuff (winter?? 2015),” which is, like, not that far from being a real Sadness song. I mean, it’s still pretty far; it’s maybe 40% there, or maybe, I dunno, 25%, with placeholder programmed drums and no vocals at all – Ojeda sometimes spends years trying to nail down a particular song’s vocals, and I’m pretty sure he doesn’t start recording them till he’s sufficiently stoked on the rest of the song – but you can clearly hear a good Sadness song in there, if an unfinished one. And you know what? For all I know, he very well could have actually finished this song and already released that finished version on a Sadness record! Maybe it’s on one of the eight records he put out in 2016! I have no idea! I can’t place it, and now I’ve listened to it too many times to hear it as anything other than a real Sadness song, and I’m overwhelmed at the thought of trying to figure it out.



I love that about Ojeda, that feeling of being overwhelmed, of being lost. That’s by no means what makes his music great, though, and this particular piece of music is by no means his great music, so if you’re not familiar, I strongly suggest starting anywhere but here. If you do start here, don’t stop here. The disparity between “Sadn stuff” and actual Sadness stuff is like the disparity between “Jam On Billy Jean” and the actual “Billie Jean.” Only more vast. Superior songwriting.



Which brings me to…um, you know what? As I sit here now, reading everything I’ve written above, I’m actually wondering why I’ve chosen to write about this one at all. I’m not doubting the choice itself, I just can’t put my finger on why I’ve made this choice. Obviously it’s in large part because I deeply love Ojeda’s music, and in lesser part because I find it a lot of fun to think and write about him. Also, I guess, Unused Music might be the weirdest exercise of Herculean artistic ambition I’ve ever seen. Who’s this whole thing for? It would be confounding to even the most ardent obsessive. It would frankly be confounding to future historians or biographers. And it’s not a prank or a stunt – Ojeda is an intensely earnest and serious person, and he’s intensely earnest and serious about his work. (The “hilarious” kid who made “Old McDonald” is a lost ghost long forgotten by the “artist-as-a-young-man” kid who made Close five years later.)



The only conclusion that I can reach is that it’s for him – not to please his ego, but just to have all this stuff off his hard drive, and to have it in the world, so he can’t be tempted to go back and work on it, work it into something new. That’s typically how he operates, or that’s how I observe it, anyway: A Sadness song released in 2020, hypothetically, might be composed of a half-dozen pieces written and/or recorded at numerous different points and places over the half-decade prior to the song’s release. He likes to recycle stuff, repurpose stuff. He literally refuses to waste anything. (Besides your time! Haha. Kidding! Well … OK, sometimes, maybe.) And that’s what he’s doing here: not wasting anything. He’s not so much opening the vault as the garage door, and saying, “Have a look around – if you see anything you like, take it. Pay me whatever. I just gotta get rid of all this stuff before I move out of this place.”



Ojeda actually did just move, incidentally. In the literal sense. In April. To Mexico City, I believe. It seems like a pretty significant shift, based on what he had to say about it:



“I now live in the same city as some of my family members who are musicians so we are working on getting a live set for Sadness.”



If you’re already a Sadness fan, you should be absolutely losing your shit upon reading that. But…no. Stop. Don’t. That’s not what you want. That’s not what Sadness is. And anyway, I wouldn’t count on a Sadness live show ever happening, because I’m quite certain it’s completely unequivocally impossible, and I know for a fact that Ojeda is literally physically incapable of reproducing those vocals at all, period, ever, but…maybe? I certainly wouldn’t bet on it, but I also can’t bet against it. Maybe it is possible? Maybe that’s what Sadness could become?



That’s what I was getting at before with that “moving” metaphor, obviously. The possibility. The becoming. The moving-to and the moving-away. Ojeda truly is going someplace new, artistically or spiritually or whatever you wanna call it. He’s been closing out a lot of old accounts lately. At the end of March, he put out two collections of newly-wrapped long-abandoned Sadness songs from 2014-2015 that were previously “either unfinished or unreleased.” Those sets comprised 25 full songs not included among the 765 spare parts on the Unused Music records. To give you an idea what’s on there, here’s what Ojeda had to say about one of those 2015 songs, “Heartthrobbing“:



I started having the idea for a new music project which was basically going to be… “atmospheric nu metal?” I had 2 songs planned and clearly never did anything with them, and this is one of them. I don’t know if you could really call this “atmospheric nu metal” but I also don’t really care about what genre anything I do is. this works well being sadness I suppose.



Now, that particular song wouldn’t be “atmospheric nu metal” even if such a thing existed, but that’s beside the point. The point is, that wasn’t ever even supposed to be a Sadness song! Ojeda just made up a genre, wrote a couple songs for it, lost interest, and then dropped it! And now those bizarrely conceived abandoned songs written by a teenager are here in the world on a Sadness record released in 2022! It’s just…he’s just purging absolutely everything and it’s just so much music. Even for Damián Ojeda. It feels like he’s not just liquidating, but shedding a skin, leaving it all behind.



It sounds like that, too. If you know the actual chronology of the music – and I honestly don’t blame you if you don’t, because it’s hilariously confusing – you can hear it right there. You can’t not hear it. If, on the other hand, you do not know the actual chronology of the music, here’s what I mean: The closest thing to 100% legitimately new new Sadness stuff, in terms of when it was written and recorded, is the two-song EP Our Time Is Here, which came out in April. And the newer of those two songs – the song that best represents the state of Sadness circa now (or circa April 2022, anyway) – is “Late Spring True Love.” Here’s a little bit of what Ojeda had to say about it:



this is my favorite song I’ve ever made. it touches something deep in my heart that has always been so important to me. music with this exact kind of high energy and color is my favorite. I’m a very nostalgic person and this song sounds like so many moments of my deep past crying and singing in the most magical and purest way. I always long to capture the magic I feel in the music I make and this song makes me feel like I’m 9 years old again. i actually cried while listening to this today (in the best way possible). very core musical and color memories are explored in the tonality and memories, and this song isn’t just purely nostalgic, it’s many moments of my life, and even right now. this is the timelessness of my purest being.



That’s some intensely earnest and serious shit even by Ojeda’s standards, but lemme tell you something: I totally fucking get it. I hear all of that in the music. I mean, not the color stuff – I’m certain he experiences synesthesia – but all the rest of it. I’ll tell you something else: It’s my favorite Sadness song, too. I have a lot of favorite Sadness songs, but “Late Spring True Love” is the best one. And it’s also my favorite. And I’d very much like to talk to you about this for the next six hours, just while I’ve got ya, except…well, look:



This is a metal column. That’s what we cover in this place. Wyatt first wrote about Sadness here in 2015 or ’16, I think, and we’ve been covering Ojeda since then. And he’s only gotten better since then. But he’s also, since then, exponentially broadened and expanded the possibilities of Sadness’ sound, taking it far beyond the project’s nascent identity as a quite-good standard-issue one-man bedroom-DSBM outfit. I’m not sure when exactly Sadness simply ceased to be a metal-metal vehicle – who knows? Maybe it was back in December 2015, at the very moment when Ojeda shelved “Sadn stuff” and moved on to something different. I am sure, however, that no matter what you might personally consider to be metal, “Late Spring True Love” isn’t. Couldn’t be. It’s a billion-percent Sadness, absolutely, every second of it. I can think of at least a dozen other Sadness songs that are clearly and closely related to this one; this is just a single, simple evolutionary step forward. Not one thing about the song could possibly be mistaken for anything other than Sadness. Nor could it be mistaken for metal. And I guess it makes me kinda sad ‘n’ stuff, to think that we, in this metal column, really couldn’t ever responsibly justify covering such a song – Ojeda’s best yet; my #1 favorite of all my #1 favorite Sadness songs – and maybe … I don’t even wanna say it out loud, but maybe we won’t get to cover Sadness again after this?



Don’t get me wrong: I fully expect Sadness to release plenty of incredible music that includes plenty of metal elements. I just have no idea where Ojeda is taking this thing, and even as it stands right now, truthfully, I’m not sure there’s any way to honestly talk about his art in a metal context anymore. Of course, I can’t think of any other appropriate context either. Unless “Damián Ojeda” is the context. Because that’s the only thing that might actually fit. And you know what? Maybe it does fit. At this point, quite frankly, his body of work comprises a sample size large enough to constitute a genre unto itself.



I guess, ultimately, that’s the reason I decided to do “Sadn stuff” here. To make sure I didn’t miss what might be my last real opportunity to write in this space about my favorite artist in the world today, the likes of whom I have never seen before and may never see again. And to find a way to write about “Late Spring True Love,” even though it’s early summer, and even though we’re supposed to be talking about metal right now. And to say, not goodbye, but: holy shit. Are you serious, Damián? How the hell could you possibly expect us to ever actually listen to all this music? Give me more.[From Unused Music (2015-2019), out now via the artist.] –Michael Nelson